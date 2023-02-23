High interest rates are partly to blame for the minimal amount of houses sold in January, according to a local real estate broker.
January 2023 recorded 488 active residential listings across Mesa County, though only 144 homes were sold.
“You’re seeing this discrepancy between listings and properties sold largely because of the higher interest rates,” said Maureen Wixom, a Broker Associate at Bray Real Estate.
“At over 6%, these high interest rates really reduce peoples’ buying power. It scares a lot of buyers off and creates for some uncertainty, especially amidst the inflation,” she said.
The uptick in interest rates came as a surprise, according to Wixom.
“This threw us all for a loop,” she said.
Orchard Mesa saw 56 active listings, but only 10 of those properties were sold in January.
Areas with higher-priced homes generally saw an ever wider gap between listings and houses sold.
The Redlands, for example, had 70 listings and only 13 houses sold.
“A lot of this is actually relatively normal. Houses are sitting for longer and giving buyers more time to sift through their options and really think things through,” Wixom said. “This might seem especially peculiar because, compared to the last couple years, things were selling like crazy.”
More “working-class people looking to settle down in a decent neighborhood” are buying now, Wixom added.
The majority of January’s active listings and houses sold fell between the ranges of $200,000-750,000.
“We’ve got plenty of inventory, so we do have a good amount of buying happening right now in the valley,” Wixom said.
Still, residential properties remain relatively expensive with January’s median home price in Mesa County at $366,000. That is slightly lower than the year-to-date median home price from 2022 of $373,000.
Wixom suggests that people buy homes when they can afford to do so.
“Anytime you can afford to buy, you should,” Wixom said. “All the right things are happening here in Mesa County. Our commercial market, for example, is red hot right now. Everything is expanding, from our airport to our university to our hospital to our restaurants. So is our quality of life. This is something that is attracting a lot of people to the valley, so if you can buy, buy.”
