Human interactions with bears were on the rise last year, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Reports of sightings and conflicts with bears increased by 16% from 2021 to 2022. Data from CPW’s 2022 annual bear cycle recorded 4,282 bear sightings and conflicts, with more bear euthanizations than in 2021 but far fewer than 2020.
“One concern CPW is aware of from the public is a reluctance to report bear activity over a belief it will lead to the bear being put down. Data shows that of the 18,351 reports wildlife managers have received on bears in the last four years, only 2.3% led to euthanization,” a recent news release from CPW said.
The decision whether a bear ought to be euthanized or relocated is not taken lightly, according Rachael Gonzales, public information officer for CPW’s Northwest Region.
“A lot goes into the decision,” Gonzales said. “It really depends on the incident. But if a bear entered someone’s home, then we opt for euthanization, as the bear is then a threat to people.”
Gonzales said that the bear’s quality of life is also taken into consideration. If a bear is severely injured, for example, then CPW officials tend to put it out of its misery.
Bears attempting to access trash is still the leading cause of conflict. Birdfeeders, livestock, open garages and other unsecured items are additional catalysts.
CPW believes these conflicts “could all easily be reduced if the public takes some simple steps around their homes and properties to prevent bears from accessing them.”
Bear activity, according to CPW, is also influenced by ongoing drought conditions, forcing animals to seek out food elsewhere which often brings them in closer proximity to people.
“Bears are very, very smart. Once they realize they can get food from a certain source immediately, like trash cans, they will pursue that,” Gonzales said.
On the Front Range, conflicts remained low even after a worrisome spring freeze that officials thought may have impacted wild berry and nut crops.
CPW’s Southeast Region recorded an 18% decrease in bear reports from 2021 to 2022, while the Northeast Region saw a 6% decrease.
A late freeze in Western Colorado made natural berry and acorn crops “almost nonexistent,” the news release said. Where drought was more severe in CPW’s Northwest Region, conflicts with bears increased by 9%.
“The freeze happened right when things were starting to bud, which killed a lot of natural forage bear’s rely on,” Gonzales said. “That event, and events like that, send bears looking for food elsewhere.”
Gov. Jared Polis signed HB 21-1326 in 2022 in an effort to minimize human-bear conflicts. The bill funds the Colorado Department of Natural Resources and CPW, as well as $1 million for native species conservation, which is distributed to local communities.
It is estimated that Colorado has between 17,000 to 20,000 bears. The population, CPW said, is stable and growing.
Still, CPW remains adamant that responsible disposal of garbage is a key component in reducing conflicts with wildlife. Of 18,351 reports of sightings and conflicts with bears since 2019, approximately one-third have been a result of bears accessing trash.
“We’re going to keep preaching and preaching and preaching that we, as Coloradans, live in bear country,” Gonzales said.
“People need to use bear-proof trash cans, dispose of trash properly and to not give bears the opportunity. This is how we can keep people and bears alike safe.”
