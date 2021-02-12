It was one of those plays that makes you think “how did they do that?” — especially after they win the point.
A dig sailed toward the bleachers Friday afternoon at Brownson Arena, with the Colorado Mesa volleyball team in pursuit.
Emily Tucker got there first, punching the ball back into the air as she dove in front of the bleachers, with Maranda Thelus sliding right next to her. The ball reached the steps of that section of bleachers, just far enough for setter Hahni Johnson to blindly pass the ball back over the net before she grabbed the handrail to keep her balance.
As Tucker and Thelus scrambled to their feet, Maddi Foutz, who was near the basketball free-throw line, sprinted back to the front row just in time to make an off-balance dig of the put-back attempt by Colorado Christian, and the scramble play continued.
With everyone back in their proper positions, Johnson set Foutz, who put the ball away for a 21-18 lead in the third set of the No. 7 Mavericks’ sweep of the Cougars, 25-21, 25-21, 26-24.
“That play is just kind of a broken play and Maddi and Emily are both so good at that type of stuff and Holly (Schmidt) is getting so much better at that. Hahni has a really high IQ. Today is the first really significant minutes she’s gotten, so it was just the perfect storm of people to have out there,” CMU coach Dave Fleming said.
Those type of hustle plays, and a solid attack, carried the Mavericks (5-0, 2-0 RMAC).
“Those are big mental toughness plays,” Foutz said. “I mean, that’s a choice by the team to say we’re just not going to let the ball hit the floor. And we say it all the time, it doesn’t have to look good, but if you get a point, you get a point.”
Foutz continued her outstanding season with 12 kills and 11 digs. Gabrielle Vogt led CMU with 13 kills and Schmidt had 11. Starting setter Sabrina VanDeList finished with 28 assists and Johnson, in her first extended action of the season as the No. 2 setter, added 11. Tucker had 35 digs and added to her RMAC lead with another ace, giving her 15.
The Mavericks could never distance themselves from Colorado Christian, playing in only its second match of the season. Still, their balance and efficiency (a .306 hitting percentage) was enough for the Mavs, who despite not playing last week, moved up from No 20 to No. 7 in the national rankings.
“We don’t really look at the statistical part of it with national rankings,” Foutz said. “It’s something where whoever’s on the other side of the net, we’re treating them like they’re No. 1, we want to go get them.”
Tennis
CMU’s women remained undefeated with a 4-0 victory over Ottawa University (Arizona), an NAIA school, but the Maverick men’s team lost for the first time this season, 4-1 to the Spirit.
The teams played to clinch the match, needing to win four points. The women claimed the all-important doubles point by winning at No. 2 and No. 3, and Carolena Campos (No. 3), Halle Romero (No. 4) and Lauren Thomas (No. 5) won their singles matches in straight sets to wrap up the dual.
For the first time this season, the men’s team failed to win the doubles point and lost two three-set singles matches at No. 1 and No 3. Thiago Njem was the only CMU player to win a singles match, 6-0, 6-4 at No. 6.