Interstate 70 westbound over Vail Pass has reopened following a closure lasting more than four hours.
The closure was due to a multi-vehicle accident that involved at least two semi-trucks around 8:18 a.m.
Colorado Department of Transportation photos show two semi-trucks after they crashed and debris scattered at the scene.
Visit COtrip.org for updates.
Chance of Rain: 85%
Sunrise: 07:11:41 AM
Sunset: 07:30:19 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: W @ 15 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Low around 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:10:05 AM
Sunset: 07:31:18 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 07:08:29 AM
Sunset: 07:32:17 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: NW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:06:53 AM
Sunset: 07:33:15 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: N @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:05:18 AM
Sunset: 07:34:14 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: SSE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 07:03:42 AM
Sunset: 07:35:12 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: S @ 17 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
A few showers early with mixed rain and snow later at night. Low 37F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Chance of Rain: 55%
Sunrise: 07:02:07 AM
Sunset: 07:36:11 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
