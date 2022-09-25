RiversEdge West’s Raft the River event was Aug. 20 on the Colorado River. “The group of 50 RiversEdge West supporters braved a rainy day and took a two-hour river trip where they learned about (RiversEdge West’s) restoration effort and strategies along rivers in the Grand Valley,” wrote Cara Kukuraitis with RiversEdge West. “After the float, guests enjoyed brunch, complete with loaded Bloody Marys, mimosas, and beer donated by Copper Club, along with prizes at Rimrock Adventures’ riverside venue.”
