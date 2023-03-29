Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Inflation, avian flu impacting local backyard chicken farmers

Amanda Davis lifts the lid of her incubator and bright chirps and peeps pour out.

“This one is wet so it’s just hatched,” she said, pointing to a tiny chick wobbling around a couple of fluffier and slightly older chicks inside the warm, humid box.

Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Amanda Davis retrieves an egg from one of the hens at her business, Fickle Fields Colorado. Davis has orders that will keep her busy hatching chicks at least through the end of April.
Amanda Davis, owner of Fickle Fields Colorado in Clifton, tends to her henhouse, where she is constantly on patrol for any diseases in the birds, including avian flu.
A chick emerges from the shell at Fickle Fields Colorado,

619 33 Road in Clifton. At Fickle Fields, Davis sells fresh duck eggs — $9 a dozen — as well as fresh chicken eggs. She also has a small hatchery, is a poultry processor, offers a rent-a-farmer service and teaches workshops about raising chickens for eggs and meat and vegetable gardening.
