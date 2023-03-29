Inflation, avian flu impacting local backyard chicken farmers

Amanda Davis lifts the lid of her incubator and bright chirps and peeps pour out.
“This one is wet so it’s just hatched,” she said, pointing to a tiny chick wobbling around a couple of fluffier and slightly older chicks inside the warm, humid box.
“These will all be gone in a week,” she said, motioning to the incubating eggs and more than a dozen chicks keeping warm under a lamp.
The owner of Fickle Fields Colorado in Clifton likes to keep her chicks at least a few days to be sure they are healthy, and then they are off to new homes. All of them are already sold, and Davis has orders that will keep her busy hatching chicks at least through the end of April.
“Egg prices are 100% the reason for that,” she said.
AVIAN FLU IMPACT
Grocery store egg prices have soared in recent months and empty refrigerator case shelves have become a more common, along with signs expressing regret for the inconvenience or letting shoppers know there are purchase limits on eggs.
And the blame for this primarily has been directed at the avian flu.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza has affected more than 58.62 million birds in commercial and backyard flocks across the nation since early 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In Colorado, more than 6.2 million commercial chickens have had to be culled because of avian flu during that same time period, according to the Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA).
No commercial operations in Mesa County have been affected, however there was one outbreak in a commercial poultry facility in Montrose County last year, according to Olga Robak, director of communications for the CDA.
Backyard flocks in Colorado have been impacted to a lesser degree — 1,040 backyard poultry have been culled because of the avian flu since early last year, according to CDA.
One backyard poultry flock of 35 birds in Mesa County was found to have the virus in September, Robak said.
There also have been six wild bird confirmed cases of the avian flu in Mesa County, the most recent being a red-tailed hawk reported March 2, she said.
Since the virus can travel through feces, droppings from infected wild birds can be picked up on shoes and tracked into poultry pens, and backyard chicken farmers will need to be vigilant, especially with the spring migration of wild birds just around the corner, Robak said.
CHICKS IN DEMAND
The dramatic number of commercial birds culled because of the avian flu has not only driven up egg prices, it has put a premium on chicks.
Commercial operations need to replace millions of lost birds. Meanwhile, backyard chicken farmers want to replace older hens and other people have decided to start their own backyard flocks in reaction to egg prices and availability.
There is “absolutely” more demand this year because of the avian flu, said Debbie Sagely with Coop Country in Fruita. “We’ve had people calling every day.”
The business was set to get its first order of chicks from a hatchery in New Mexico on March 15 with more chicks scheduled to arrive each week until April 21.
When folks find out they’ve got chicks, “it’s going to be mobbed here,” she said.
Coop Country should receive a variety of breeds, although certain breeds are hard come by and prices have gone up, she said.
A chick could cost about $4 to $6, depending on breed and availability, she said.
While paying 4 or so bucks for a chick might not seem like much, it’s more of an investment when you have a flock of 30, explained D.D. Lewis, who likes to keep that number of laying hens on his 5 acres in the Grand Valley.
Back in the 1990s or earlier when he decided, “you know, it would be nice to have fresh eggs,” he got his chicks for around $1 a piece.
“Last year, I paid $3.97” per chick, he said.
Then one chick died. “It’s $4 out the window,” he said.
FEED COSTS RISE
It’s not just the price of chicks that has gone up. Feed costs have skyrocketed lately, Lewis said.
“Because I sell these eggs, I keep track of my feed costs. If I make a profit, I claim it,” Lewis said. “I track that stuff pretty religiously.”
Lewis buys a 21% protein, egg layer feed blend for his hens. When he started out with his flock he paid $8 for 50 pounds of feed.
In November of 2020, he paid $14 for 50 pounds.
In early March, he paid $23.99 for 50 pounds.
“With what’s going on, I would be really surprised if it would go down. I don’t have an expectation that it will. I think it’s up and it’s going to stay up,” Lewis said, who also purchases scratch grains — cracked corn, milo and wheat in their whole form — for his hens to scratch and peck off the ground.
If feed prices and inflation are impacting him, then they’ve got to be affecting commercial operations, Lewis said, noting that a hen doesn’t start laying until it is about 8 months old, depending on breed, but it still eats.
He also explained that hens are at their best for egg production for about a year from the time they start laying, which is why he likes to buy chicks each spring and give away the previous year’s hens in the fall.
The cost increases caused Lewis to raise egg prices for his customers, he said.
For a long time he charged $3 a dozen. Now he’s at $4 a dozen and “mine are great big brown eggs,” he said. “Now I’m cheaper than the store.”
CALLS FOR CHICKS
It was probably last September when Davis’s customers nearly all simultaneously started paying $6 a dozen instead of the $5 she was charging for fresh eggs.
Granted, she delivers her hens’ eggs to customers in the Palisade area, so she has had increased gas costs in addition to increased feed costs and wood shaving costs as inflation has hit nearly everything, she said.
At Fickle Fields, Davis sells fresh duck eggs — $9 a dozen — as well as fresh chicken eggs. She also has a small hatchery, is a poultry processor, offers a rent-a-farmer service and teaches workshops about raising chickens for eggs and meat, vegetable gardening and more.
Recently, though, she has received more phone calls about chicks than fresh eggs.
“I need five (chicks). What do I do?” she frequently has been asked, mostly by people who are newer to the valley and want to raise chickens.
There has also been “my kids need chicks!” calls from parents of 4-H kids who want silkie chicks to raise as show birds for the fair and haven’t been able to find any, she said.
Davis has silkies and barnyard mixed-breed chickens good for both eggs and meat. She charges $10 for silkie chicks and $5 for barnyard chicks straight run, which means she doesn’t sex them to determine if a chick is male or female.
If a customer ends up with a rooster and can’t keep it, she’ll take it back, she said.
But most of her customers of late haven’t cared about sex or breed and will take whatever they can get, she said.
WATCHING FOR FLU
While hatching chicks and teaching workshops about raising chickens have claimed a lot Davis’s time of late, it hasn’t stopped her from keeping a keen eye out for the avian flu.
“It concerns me because I love birds,” she said, referring not only to her own flock but to wild birds.
She watches for weird looking droppings, dead birds, anything that might signal that a member of her flock might be ill.
Lewis likewise watches his flock closely for illness, but “I have not worried about it,” he said. “I haven’t had any problems and I haven’t heard of anybody here in the valley having problems.”
However, being vigilant with regard to disease is something that you have to do all the time as a backyard chicken farmer, Davis said, then listed common chicken ailments.
With chickens you must be aware of vaccines, treatment options, diet and environment and make your choices about them, because bird diseases are everywhere, Davis said, and then returned to her work at hand.
“I have never sold so many chicks in my life,” she said.