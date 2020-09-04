“I have no idea of what I am to do now....” I was not sure if that was a question or just a statement borne of complete and utter desperation, so I did not respond; instead, we sat in silence for what seemed like an hour, but was maybe two minutes.
Leta’s husband of 38 years had unexpectedly passed away the week prior and she was now getting around to the daunting task of figuring out his estate. Together, they were owners in a business that they had formed many years before, but the business was now managed by Sandi, a long-time employee that had become a part owner. Unfortunately, Sandi had previously been diagnosed with terminal cancer and was unable to manage at the pace that she used to keep. And that situation was worsening by the week.
Our client was not involved in the day-to-day operation of the business, but she knew a lot about it; still, she never imagined that her husband would be gone and the other key manager would be incapacitated and could not do anything to help fill the void. As I said, I wasn’t certain whether her response to all of this was a question or a statement of fear and frustration.
We, and every other estate planning law firm, try to help clients prepare for such moments, but when they arrive, it is quickly apparent that no amount of preparation is enough. However, her answer to the very next question we asked her would determine how prepared they were and would dictate how everything would go from that moment forward.
“Did Jack follow through and get the insurance that we discussed when we put the estate plan together?” That was nine years before and we had lost track of their attempts to follow through with the non-legal aspects of their plan. “Yes, he did, but I haven’t had time or energy to look through these papers yet.” She handed me a folder with several stapled sets of documents.
As I looked through the papers, I knew that her life was about to improve because the insurance they had in place would soften the financial blow of losing her husband and of having to replace the manager/owner with someone experienced enough to take over in this crises. The policies included the following:
Two “key person” policies owned by the company on both Jack and Sandi’s lives; the company was named as the beneficiary on both policies. The purpose of those policies is to give the company a much-needed cash injection of the policy amount on the death of either of the insured. That money is designed to help the company pays its bills, meet payroll and otherwise keep its doors open while the company reacts to the death of a person so key to the business’ success.
Life insurance that was part of a cross-purchase agreement between Jack and Sandi; each person owned their own policy, but named the other person as the beneficiary. That arrangement allowed Sandi to receive money from Jack’s passing that could be used to buy Leta’s inherited ownership of the company. Without life insurance or a cross purchase agreement, Leta would inherit Jack’s ownership of the company which, when combined with her own, would give her a large majority of the company’s ownership.
But Leta did not want to step into Jack’s shoes; like most heirs, she wanted to be bought out of the company. With the life insurance proceeds, Sandi had the means to buy Leta’s inherited interest. However, with Sandi’s health situation as it was, that complicated the decision, but the point of the story for purposes of this article is that the life insurance made that type of ownership transition possible. Without insurance, Leta would be the majority owner in a business that she did not want to run and that needed a more experienced person as its leader.
Life insurance can play other roles in an estate plan, especially for families that do not own a business. And there are other types of insurance protection available, such as disability insurance and even umbrella insurance policies to provide personal liability and/or asset protection. In our next column, we’ll talk about how life insurance can be used as part of a trust and, similar to key person and cross-purchase policies, provide a source of funding for that part of the estate plan.
Brad Wright’s business and estate planning practice includes transactional matters with a special focus on business succession. His brother, Steve Wright, has a similar law practice in Idaho Falls, Idaho and, together, they assist businesses of all sizes and types with a wide variety of legal issues.
