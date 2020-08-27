All of us, including those in public office and those campaigning for election, need to remember that it is not a crime to be poor.
I am 72 years old and because of hard work my husband and I have a comfortable life here in Grand Junction. We volunteer in the community, shop and dine locally, buy at farmers’ markets and support nonprofit organizations.
Many of those running for office are too young to remember what it was like before free and reduced lunches, the Americans with Disabilities Act, and food assistance that is not demeaning.
I grew up in a family which would now be defined as the “working poor.” My father, a veteran of World War II, and my mother were both nurses. This is a profession that was very poorly paid.
While they owned our home in rural New Jersey, finding jobs was difficult. My father rode a Greyhound bus to his job at a Newark hospital, staying there for a week before returning home for two days. My mother worked nights at a hospital about 20 miles away.
Since we did not own a car, she worked the same shift as the friend who drove to the hospital.
My sister, three brothers and I wore hand-me-down clothes and suffered name-calling because of it. People often judged us based on our situation, not on whether we were smart and did well in school.
There were times when life was more difficult. I could judge this because when times were good, I made peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for our bag lunches. When they were difficult, those sandwiches were just jelly and we didn’t have the nickels to pay for milk at school.
In those times, we stretched the coal we used for heat as much as we could. If it ran out, I would organize “camping in front of the fireplace” for my brothers and sister. I learned two years ago at a family reunion they didn’t know that was why we camped indoors. They just thought it was fun, for which I am truly grateful.
One year when times were really hard, the members of the Episcopal Church we attended decided to drop a basket of food on our front porch to help us get by. My mother was mortified and ask that they not do that again. She said, “we’ll get through this.”
The members of the church who picked us up each Sunday decided to invite us to lunch after church. Some were not much more well off than we were, but all always sent us home with leftovers. When we emptied the bags, we discovered they always included the staples like bread, soup and peanut butter.
Before the Americans with Disabilities Act, children in wheelchairs or on crutches in my three-story elementary school couldn’t go to class with students in the same grade because there was no elevator.
When I was growing up, students with learning deficulties were not included in regular classes. Hurtful names for these students were common. Individualized education was not available.
Paying for health care was almost impossible. I believe that some of the health problems my siblings have now is because access to care was non-existent. With better health care, my parents might have lived to see me graduate from college.
The impact of COVID-19 has impacted many in our community. They are facing the same difficult decisions my parents did those many years ago. They ask themselves, “do we pay the mortgage or buy food?” They are unemployed and want to work, but there are no jobs.
They have to take advantage of food distribution and, like my mother, are mortified.
These are our neighbors, the wait staff at our favorite restaurants, the shop owners and staff who help us and the farmers who are hurting. They are not looking for handouts any more than my parents did. They need help in finding support that is not demeaning.
COVID-19 and its impact on business does not discriminate. Those in financial difficulty can be Republicans and Democrats, church-going or not, young and old, but all need our support. They need assistance, whether it is for food, help with mortgages or rent and finding jobs that pay a living wage.
The government programs now available are necessary for many of our neighbors. What we all need to do is support them during the difficult times we are living through, not castigate them because they use available assistance.
I would encourage anyone who thinks that being poor is easy and people in financial difficulty are just lazy, and waiting for the government to give them money, to think again. What would they do in the same situation?