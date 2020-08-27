Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 06:43:20 AM Sunset: 07:44:01 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SSW @ 8mph UV Index: 8 Very High

Tuesday Night

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.