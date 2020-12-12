It has been my distinct honor to serve Mesa County for the past eight years. It has been my privilege to help lead the Western Slope with a strong voice, focused on finding balance through collaboration.
On election night, 2012, after I had won the District 3 County Commissioner seat, a good friend turned to me and said: “Now, it is time for you to drop the “I” and talk about the “we.” It was good advice, and I have thought of it almost daily throughout my two terms.
What I love about this community is its ability to come together and find solutions. We do not wait for others to solve our problems. I am especially proud of how Mesa County came together during this COVID-19 pandemic. Both our re-open plan and 5-star program were the first in the state and were led by our local chambers and hospitals, alongside Mesa County Public Health and the Commissioners. We have received not only statewide recognition but now national attention for our efforts.
I “studied” the Commissioner job for two years before I ran, and yet I had no real concept of how much I could accomplish on behalf of the people until I served. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be testifying before a subcommittee of Congress once, let alone three times, to fight to protect our friends, neighbors, and businesses or that I would be part of a group that helped relocate the Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters to our backyard. I cannot reiterate that I could not have accomplished any of those things without the help of my fellow Commissioners, our amazingly talented staff, business owners, and local leaders. Everything I have worked on or championed has been through collaboration.
In my time as County Commissioner, I have worked both under a Democratic and a Republican President, and while those relationships are different, our community still came together to advocate for multiple-use on our federal lands. I am still in awe of the Palisade Plunge trail and how so many diverse groups of state and federal agencies, private landowners, non-profits, and local governments unified to make this dream a reality for our community.
Looking ahead, there will be some challenges with both state and federal legislation and regulation. We will likely need to fight to keep the Bureau of Land Management Headquarters in Grand Junction and the Jordan Cove project moving forward. I am proud of the Resource Management Plan that the Commissioners just adopted as it codifies our policies on federal lands issues and will be helpful in working with our federal partners.
A bright spot on the economic development front is the Grand Junction Regional Air Service Alliance and their efforts to get more direct flights out of our airport to the west and east coasts. This group is a perfect example of what we can accomplish when we come together. A local business owner came to me, asking how I was going to help get more direct flights to Los Angeles. So, we pulled together our businesses and economic development partners, Airport Board members, and its Director to form a task force that has grown into an alliance. I am so proud of their determination, and we will be seeing more direct flights out of Grand Junction in the future.
The pandemic has put Mesa County on the map as a safe place to live, and I believe we will see more remote workers moving here. Building permits continue to hit record highs, and the changes we adopted to the Land Development Code should make developing in Mesa County more efficient with a streamlined process.
When I announced my intention to run in 2011, I had just had my daughter and then my son two years later. They have been by my side these past eight years and have truly been my inspiration. While I accepted a position with Wegener, Scarborough & Lane in their Denver office and will be moving to Colorado Springs to be closer to family, I promise to use my relationships statewide to continue to be a strong voice for Mesa County and western Colorado issues.
Mesa County has a bright future, but we will have to continue to work collaboratively to keep it full of opportunities. Again, thank you for allowing me to represent you as your County Commissioner. I am forever grateful for your support and the confidence you entrusted in me.
Rose Femia Pugliese
Mesa County Commissioner
District 3