Summer is a season for many things — garden-ripe tomatoes, scratching mosquito bites until I tunnel all the way through my ankle — and one of those things is lying to strangers at my front door.
Yes, it’s door-to-door sales season, and here are my initial thoughts on porch-side commerce: I don’t need a new roof, I’m probably not going to commit to solar panels while standing in my entryway in a ratty T-shirt I just spilled guacamole on, and you might not be thrilled with the pest I need controlled.
But that’s when I start feeling guilty. I’ve never done door-to-door sales, but I did do part-time evening telemarketing for 16 terrible days while I interned in Salt Lake City, so I know a little something about provoking blood lust in strangers.
It didn’t help that I worked for the lyingest liars in all the land, people who under-paid me in cash and whose personalities I would describe as “shiny polo shirt tucked into khaki Dockers.” I know for a fact that when they die, they’ll have to be screwed into the ground, they’re so crooked. Not that I’m still bitter.
Anyway, my task was to sell people on mortgage refinance, a topic about which I knew exactly one fact: Mortgage refinance is a thing that homeowners (?) can do, or possibly say? Like “redrum”? I wasn’t clear on the particulars.
I also didn’t know how or why they’d want to, I was just supposed to trick them by starting out saying I was doing a survey.
First question: Are you interested in saving money?
You can imagine the responses I got, some involving extremely creative uses for everyday items you can get at Home Depot. More than once I was tempted to ponder whether what they were suggesting was even legal in Utah.
Mostly, it was a lot of yelling, a lot of forceful hang-ups and a very, very few instances when a neutral “No, thank you” practically moved me to tears. Angels truly do walk among us, my friends.
Prior to starting, I had been given 20 minutes of instruction on how to Get to Yes ™ and Build a Relationship of Trust ™, but as the World’s Worst Salesperson ™ I just accepted that no meant no.
I never once earned a nightly bonus and at the end of my 16th shift I told BlakeTodd, or whatever his name was, that I wouldn’t be returning on account of there were ditches that needed digging or street corners that needed my attention.
So, I want to be nice to people who show up at my door, but I also don’t want to buy whatever they’re selling. Usually, I just pretend I’m not home, but the other day I had the front door open and somebody showed up just as I was walking by with guacamole balanced on a chip.
I froze like my cat does when I catch her shredding toilet paper. Maybe he doesn’t see me?
“Hi,” he said. Dang it.
It turned out he was selling solar panels. His estimate guy just so happened to be in the neighborhood, if you can even believe it, and could bop right on over to let me know how I could save eleventy billion dollars over 25 years.
“Do you know how much your utility bill is every month?” he asked.
“Yes,” I replied, striving for a mien of pleasant neutrality. But I’ve read enough legal thrillers to know you only answer the question that was asked.
“Do you want to tell me?” he followed up.
“No,” I said, smiling blandly. I think that threw him, poor lamb, which was not my intention. But my guy. Seriously. I’m not telling some rando at my door anything relating to, well, anything.
I could see the sales training flop sweating out of him. “Don’t you want to save money?” he asked.
“Nah, it’s a pauper’s grave for me,” I said, then immediately felt guilty. It was approximately 152 degrees out, door-to-door sales is one of the most difficult jobs there is and dude was just trying to make a buck. I respected the hustle, if not the game.
“I’m just not in the market for solar panels right now,” I said. “But I did find a PowerAde in my linen closet the other day and I don’t know where it came from, but it’s in the fridge now and cold. Would you like it?”
He declined the PowerAde, but I like to think we parted on good terms, not too many hard feelings. I was so buoyed by the exchange that I didn’t scratch my mosquito bites for three whole seconds.
