The best opportunity to view District 51’s finest wrestlers happens tonight for the boys and this weekend for the girls.
The annual Jackpot Duals is exclusively the four valley schools. It was instituted in 2013 as a mini-tournament.
Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic.
The 126-, 132-, 145- and 160-pound weight classes feature at least three wrestlers ranked by On the Mat.
Grand Junction’s Micah Kenney (No. 5 5A), Central’s Devin Hickey (No. 6 4A), Fruita Monument’s Sullivan Sample (No. 10 5A) and Palisade’s Phallen Salvati (No. 14 4A) makes for a loaded 160-pound bracket.
Grand Junction’s two-time Warrior Classic champion Andrew Leyba (No. 2 5A) will be joined by Fruita Monument’s Orin Mease (No. 8 5A) and Palisade’s Mikey Salazar (No. 10 4A) at 126 pounds.
Palisade’s Judah Guajardo (No. 6 4A) will tangle with Fruita Monument’s Will Stewart (No. 13 5A) and Grand Junction’s Colton Romero (No. 14 5A) at 132 pounds.
At 145 pounds, Fruita Monument’s Trent Target (No. 6 5A), Grand Junction’s Able Martinez (No. 7 5A) and Central’s Ayden Wiseman (No. 8 4A) make for another tough bracket.
Matches begin at 6 p.m. at Palisade.
On Friday and Saturday, District 51’s girls team, the Phoenix, will be competing at home. Friday’s matches begin at 4 p.m. with dual meets, and Saturday’s 13-team individual tournament action starts at 8 a.m.
Kenya Contreras is a two-time state qualifier for the Phoenix. Last weekend, the junior won tournament titles at the Alamosa Tournament and the Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah.
Other standouts slated to wrestle are Delta senior Nicole Koch, a three-time state champion, and her teammate for the Olathe consolidated team, Aby England, ranked seventh by Inside Colorado Wrestling at 185 pounds.
North Fork’s Kacey Walck is ranked third at 147 pounds and Soroco’s Larhae Whaley is ranked first at 100 pounds.
The Phoenix have had only one home dual, so this weekend showcases a team having a very successful season.
Last weekend, Fruita Monument, Grand Junction and Palisade took part in the 34-team Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah. Host Uintah won the team title with 299.5 points. Fruita Monument finished seventh with 103.5 points, Palisade was 14th with 80 points and Grand Junction 16th with 71.
A trio of District 51 wrestlers finished in the top three.
Leyba suffered his first loss of the season in the 126-pound final. Lyman’s three-time Wyoming state champion Sefton Douglas, currently on a 82-match win streak, pinned Leyba (18-1) in 1:43.
Fruita Monument’s Geno Gallegos won the 106-pound third-place match, after a semifinal loss to Utah state champion Rowdey Peterson of Juab.
Palisade’s Keyton Young went 6-1, placing third at 138 pounds.
Central placed second in the 15-team Torgy Memorial Wrestling Tournament last Saturday in Fort Collins. Roosevelt’s 184 points were 27 better than the Warriors.
Javian Hernandez placed second at 220. He was pinned by Brush’s Dominick Ontiveros, who won the Warrior Classic last month. J.P. Espinoza (106), Hassin Maynes (120), Wiseman (145), Hickey (160) and Cal Bilyeu (285) all won their third-place matches.