Central’s Devin Hickey could get a rematch tonight with Fruita Monument’s Trent Target in the 165-pound weight class at the Jackpot Duals. Hickey defeated Target at the Warrior Classic, but the Wildcat won last week’s dual matchup.
Fruita Monument's Trent Targett, top, could get a rematch tonight with Central's Devin Hickey in the 165-pound weight class at the Jackpot Duals. Hickey defeated Target at the Warrior Classic, but the Wildcat won last week’s dual matchup.
Tonight’s prep wrestling docket features many marquee matchups involving all four District 51 schools.
The annual Jackpot Duals showcases some of the state’s best. Fruita Monument is ranked No. 5 and Central No. 8 in Class 5A by On the Mat, while Palisade and Grand Junction have ranked individuals.
One week ago, Fruita Monument and Central competed in one of the most entertaining duals this season, with Central securing a 39-35 victory by winning the final match.
That potentially set the stage for a couple of this evening’s high-profile rematches.
Central’s Devin Hickey pinned Fruita Monument’s Trent Target in last month’s Warrior Classic fifth-place match. However in last week’s 165-pound match, Target tied the score with nine seconds remaining in the third period, then scored a takedown in sudden victory to win 5-3.
In another tight match, Fruita Monument’s True Tobiasson squeaked out a 3-1 victory over Central’s Jaysten Sanchez last week at 175. Tobiasson is ranked No. 7 and Sanchez No. 10.
In the 106-pound weight class, Central freshman phenom Eli Hernandez has a sparkling record of 22-1 and placed third at the Warrior. Another freshman, Palisade’s Teagan Young, is ranked ninth in 4A.
J.P. Espinoza won the 113-pound Warrior title. Competing with Espinoza at that weight class will be Grand Junction’s Murphy Harris. Harris lost to Espinoza 5-2 in the Warrior quarterfinals. Espinoza and Harris are ranked No. 6 and No. 9, respectively, in 5A.
Maynes is ranked fourth and Archuleta fifth.
Other potential matchups of 5A ranked wrestlers are: 126 pounds — Central’s Tristan Dean (No. 8) and Fruita Monument’s Michael Leon (No. 13); 150 pounds — Central’s Dagen Harris (No. 5) and Fruita Monument’s Bryce Nixon (No. 9).
The duals will be held at Fruita Monument and begin at 5 p.m.
Last weekend, Cedaredge won the 20-team Gunnison Cowboy Invitational.
Led by first-place finishers Ethan Hice (120) and Josh Martinez (113), the Bruins tallied 366.5 points. Canon City was second with 363.5, Montrose finished fourth with 324 and Delta was seventh with 249.
Hice remains undefeated at 22-0, as does Montrose state champion Dmarian Lopez (15-0), who won the 285-pound title.
Lopez’ teammate, James Schaefer, was the champion at 144. Delta’s Dawsen Drozdik, ranked No. 1 in 3A, and Gunnison state champion Royce Uhrig (20-0), won the 106 and 132 weight classes, respectively.
This weekend all District 51 teams will be in action.
Fruita Monument and Palisade will be participating in the two-day, 66-team Rockwell Rumble Tournament in Orem, Utah.
The Rumble utilizes what has become a “second-chance” option in major Utah tournaments. All wrestlers beat out of the boys varsity on Friday will be placed into groups of three or four and wrestle round-robin brackets for additional mat time on Saturday.
The District 51 girls team is also scheduled to participate in Orem as part of a 39-team competition.
Central will be at the two-day, 26-team Eaglecrest Invitational in Centennial.
Grand Junction is scheduled to wrestle at the Ron Granieri Memorial Invitational at Arvada West where 21 teams are slated to compete.
