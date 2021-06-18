Country fans are about to get a three-day dose of live country music as Country Jam returns Thursday through Saturday, June 24–26, in Mack.
And they are not the only ones eager for live music.
Big music acts are finally getting back out on tour and for headliners Luke Combs, Toby Keith and Carrie Underwood, County Jam happens to be one of the first events they will play in 2021.
Each day of the festival offers five acts playing the Main Stage. Along with the headliners, those musicians include Ashley McBryde, Hardy, Tanya Tucker, Kip Moore and Ingrid Andress.
This year’s County Jam also will offer the Next From Nashville stage on the south end of the festival area with music between the later Main Stage acts. Some of the performers will be early acts from the Main Stage, others will be specific to Next From Nashville.
While VIP passes are sold out, reserve and general admission passes are available. A one-day general admission pass costs $109 and a three-day general admission pass costs $175.
Festival passes, campsites and parking passes all can be purchased through countryjam.com.
Here’s the lineup for the 2021 Country Jam:
Thursday, June 24
Main Stage:
3 p.m. Stephanie Quayle
4:30 p.m. Drew Parker
6:30 p.m. Travis Denning
8:30 p.m. Ashley McBryde
10:45 p.m. Luke Combs
Next From Nashville stage:
5:30 p.m. Stephanie Quayle
7:30 p.m. Shy Carter
9:45 p.m. Kameron Marlowe
Friday, June 25
Main Stage:
3 p.m. Lainey Wilson
4:30 p.m. Craig Morgan
6:30 p.m. Tanya Tucker
8:30 p.m. Hardy
10:45 p.m. Toby Keith
Next From Nashville stage:
5:30 p.m. Bexar
7:30 p.m. Chevel Shepherd
945 p.m. Alex Hall
Saturday, June 26
Main Stage:
3 p.m. Ashland Craft
4:30 p.m. Ingrid Andress
6:30 p.m. Parker McCollum
8:30 p.m. Kip Moore
10:45 p.m. Carrie Underwood
Next From Nashville stage:
5:30 p.m. Caleb Lee Hutchinson
7:30 p.m. Ashland Craft
9:45 p.m. Ryan Griffin