A small Easter gathering has its upsides: I can splurge on fancy lamb chops that take mere minutes to cook. Served with a relish of fresh mint, cherries and tomatoes, the meal will be a splendidly delicious in no time.
Both lamb rib chops and lamb loin chops make attractive presentations and take less than 10 minutes to grill or broil. For an exquisite treat, select grass fed rib chops for their mild flavor and super-tender bite. Most butchers sell them with the bones cleaned of meat, effectively making a handle for the three bites per chop. I plan on at least four chops per person.
Loin lamb chops resemble miniature T-bone steaks; they tend to be less expensive and more readily available. Loin chops sport a slightly stronger lamb flavor and require a bit more effort to access the delicious meat near the bone. Two or three chops per person makes an adequate serving. (Less tender, lamb shoulder and blade chops are better suited for recipes that require marinating or braising.)
To accompany the lamb, serve creamy mashed potatoes and buttered skinny green beans or asparagus spears. Start the holiday meal with a salad of tender lettuces laced with colorful radicchio leaves and a walnut oil vinaigrette.
Grilled Lamb Chops with Cherry Mint Salsa
Makes 4 servings
8 to 12 lamb loin chops, each 3/4- to 1-inch thick, OR 16 lamb rib chops, each about 1/2-inch thick (2 to 2 1/4 pounds total)
1 teaspoon each: salt, sweet paprika, cumin
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Cherry Mint Salsa:
1 small red onion, finely chopped, about 2/3 cup
1 can (15 ounces) petite diced tomatoes, drained
1/2 seedless cucumber, cut into small dice, about 2/3 cup
1/2 cup dried cherries (or cranberries)
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1/4 cup chopped fresh mint or 1 tablespoon dried mint
1 teaspoon sumac or finely grated lemon rind
1. Pat lamb chops dry and place on a baking sheet. Mix salt, paprika, cumin and pepper in small dish. Generously season chops on all sides with the mixture. Refrigerate, loosely covered, at least 1 hour or up to 24 hours.
2. For salsa, rinse onion under cool water and shake off excess water. Put into a bowl. Stir in tomatoes, cucumber, cherries, vinegar and oil. Mix well. Let stand about 20 minutes. Stir in cilantro, mint and sumac.
3. Prepare a charcoal grill or preheat a gas grill to medium-hot. Place lamb chops in a single uncrowded layer directly over the heat. Cover the grill and cook 2 minutes. Flip chops and continue cooking, covered, until medium-rare, 1 minute more if cooking rib chops, 3 to 4 minutes more if cooking loin chops. Remove to a serving platter.
4. Serve chops while they are hot with a generous dollop of the salsa.
Note: To broil chops, preheat broiler to high and position rack 6 inches from heat source. Put chops on broiler pan and cook 2 minutes. Flip and cook until medium-rare 2 to 4 minutes more.
(JeanMarie Brownson is a James Beard Award-winning author and the recipient of the IACP Cookbook Award for her latest cookbook, "Dinner at Home." JeanMarie, a chef and authority on home cooking, Mexican cooking and specialty food, is one of the founding partners of Frontera Foods. She co-authored three cookbooks with chef Rick Bayless, including "Mexico: One Plate at a Time." JeanMarie has enjoyed developing recipes and writing about food, travel and dining for more than four decades.)
(C)2022 JeanMarie Brownson. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
