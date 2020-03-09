Devan DeFreece is an exercise science major and Lauren Essman is majoring in hospitality, but on Thursday both were studying the job prospects.
The Colorado Mesa University coeds were among other students and members from the community making their way through the Career Connections Job Fair with tables filling the University Center Ballroom and spilling into the lobby and hallway beyond.
DeFreece hopes to remain in the Grand Valley and there were a number of health care organizations at the job fair that she wanted to contact, although she was open to discovering other ways she might be able to use her degree.
Essman also saw a few prospective employers she wanted to visit, even though she has her sights set on living in the Denver area after graduation.
There is a lot going on here, DeFreece observed after stopping for information at Primary Care Partner’s table and looking around the large room busy with conversations and tables labeled with the names of companies in construction, health care, hospitality, banking, insurance and retail, as well as law enforcement and military.
Olympia Sisneros, recruiter with PCP, agreed. She has given a number of presentations at the Mesa County Workforce Center’s job fair boot camp for its clients and her No. 1 recommendation for people attending a job fair is “stop at every table.”
Even if a company doesn’t look like it would have a position that fits your skills or background, just stop, make a connection and you might be surprised at what you have to offer them, she said.
For PCP, Sisneros was looking for individuals to fill positions in accounting, the front office, nursing, lab support and more. “I have a lot,” said Sisneros, who was encouraging those interested to complete a PCP application that can be found at pcpgj.com.
While some companies wanted applications, other were taking resumes. Builders FirstSource, a national supplier of building products based in Dallas with a Grand Valley location, had a stack of resumes from individuals interested in full time positions and internships.
The company was at the CMU’s fair looking for “early talent,” said Cas Fangmbeng, the college recruitment program leader for Builders FirstSource. Cynda Nicklas with U.S. Bank was seeking individuals with customer service skills, sales backgrounds and financial degrees, but U.S. Bank is a large company and also needs people in computer science, she said. When attending a job fair, “know what you’re looking for and have an open mind,” she said.
That goes for job seekers as well as businesses, said Celina Kirnberger, business services supervisor with the Mesa County Workforce Center.
“That’s what job fairs are all about: networking,” she said.
In an age when so much job hunting and applying online, a job fair is a rare in-person opportunity to make an impression, she said.
The next job fair in the area will be April 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mesa County Workforce Center, 512 29 ½ Road.