Two baseball events were runaway favorites in the latest web poll at gjsentinel.com.
The Junior College World Series narrowly beat out the Grand Junction Rockies as the cancelled/postponed event the most Sentinel readers are excited to potentially attend next year.
With several hundred votes cast, JUCO secured 26.6% of the vote, just more than the 25.6% the Grand Junction Rockies received. Colorado Mountain Winefest had 15% of the vote and Country Jam received 11%. The remaining options each had less than 10% of total votes.
Q: Starbucks, REI and now Wal-Mart are among the national stores that require what?
A: D. Masks.
Q: Grand Junction City Council is mulling a ballot question on what?
A: D. Marijuana.
Q: Mesa County held off on applying for another waiver for COVID restrictions largely because of what?
A: C. A decrease from 15% to 5% in the testing threshold for rollbacks.
Q: Five years ago in July Colorado Republicans were reported as split over what?
A: B. Scott McInnis’ gubernatorial campaign.