JUCO World Series
May 29-June 5, Suplizio Field
In bracket order, higher seed is home team in first round
Saturday’s Games
Game 1 — McLennan Community College, Texas 7, Florence-Darlington Technical College, S.C. 0
Game 2 — Indian Hills Community College, Iowa 10, Crowder College, Mo. 3
Game 3 — Shelton State Community College, Ala. 13, Walters State Community College, Tenn. 7
Game 4 — San Jacinto College-North, Texas 11, Miami Dade College, Fla. 3, 8 innings
Sunday’s Games
Game 5 — Central Arizona College 12, Cowley College, Kan. 4, 7 innings
Game 6 — Crowder 9, Florence-Darlington Tech 8 (Florence-Darlington Tech eliminated)
Game 7 — Walters State 11, Miami Dade 1, 5 innings (Miami Dade eliminated)
Monday’s Games
Game 8 — San Jacinto 11, Shelton State 10, 10 innings
Game 9 — Crowder 14, Walters State 6, 7 innings (Walters State eliminated)
Game 10 — McLennan 13, Indian Hills 11
Tuesday’s Games
Game 11 — Cowley 24, Shelton State 14, 8 innings (Shelton State eliminated)
Game 12 — Crowder 12 Indian Hills 8 (Indian Hills eliminated)
Game 13 — San Jacinto 7, Central Arizona 4
Wednesday’s Games
Game 14 — Central Arizona 12, Cowley 8 (Cowley eliminated), 3 p.m.
Game 15 — McLennan 13, San Jacinto 10
Thursday’s Games
Game 16 — 6) Central Arizona vs. 3) San Jacinto (loser eliminated), 3 p.m.
Game 17 — 4) McLennan vs. 1) Crowder, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Game
Game 18 — Championship. Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 16, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
Game 19 — If necessary. Winner Game 18 vs. Loser Game 18, 7 p.m.
Note: If three teams remain at Game 18, the team with the most games played receives a bye to Game 19. If there is a tie for games played, the team that won the head-to-head matchup in the tournament shall receive a bye to Game 19. If the tie is still not able to be broken, the higher seed shall advance to Game 19.