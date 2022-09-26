APTOPIX Cowboys Giants Football

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, 88, makes a one-handed touchdown catch Monday against New York cornerback Adoree’ Jackson.

 Adam Hunger

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — CeeDee Lamb made a one-handed touchdown catch with 8:30 to play to cap a go-ahead drive that featured a big fourth-down gamble by Mike McCarthy, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 23-16 on Monday night.

Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 1-yard run to ignite a comeback from a seven-point deficit and Brett Maher kicked three field goals as Cowboys (2-1) beat the Giants (2-1) for the 10th time in 11 games.