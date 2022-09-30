Painters will be on the lookout for some of the greatest local landscape views over the upcoming week during the 2022 Monuments and Canyons Plein Air.
This annual outside painting event features 25 invited artists who will be working in and around the Colorado National Monument and McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area from Sunday to Sunday, Oct. 2–9.
While you might happen upon these artists if you are in those areas, one way to make sure you see them at work is to attend a paint out.
The first will be from 8–10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, with the artists set up at the Saddlehorn picnic area on the monument. The next will be from 8–10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in the Devil’s Canyon trail network in the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area.
The artists’ final pieces will be part of an exhibition that can be viewed at Carlson Vineyards Tasting Room, 545 Main St. An opening reception for event sponsors and members of the Colorado National Monument Association will go from 5–8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Carlsons. Those who are not members can purchase a ticket at the door for $35.
The exhibition will be open for public viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8–9, at Carlsons and will continue to be available for viewing during tasting room hours through Nov. 5.
