BRUSHES READY! Monuments and Canyons Plein Air Invitational offers paint outs, show
Special to the Sentinel

“Pristine Viewpoint, Independence Rock” was painted by Laura Gable for the 2020 Monuments and Canyons Plein Air. This year’s event is scheduled for Sunday to Sunday, Oct. 2–9.

Painters will be on the lookout for some of the greatest local landscape views over the upcoming week during the 2022 Monuments and Canyons Plein Air.

This annual outside painting event features 25 invited artists who will be working in and around the Colorado National Monument and McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area from Sunday to Sunday, Oct. 2–9.