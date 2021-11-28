Aaron Rodgers isn’t letting his toe injury lower his expectations even as it limits his practice time.
Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and also ran for a score in the Green Bay Packers’ 36-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Not bad for someone who hadn’t practiced all week.
“When I step on the field, I expect greatness,” said Rodgers, who says he fractured his pinky toe while working out during his quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test. “Anyone who’s a great competitor feels the same way. I don’t lean on excuses: not practicing, a little toe injury.”
Rodgers went 28 of 45 for 307 yards as the Packers bounced back from a 34-31 loss at Minnesota. The reigning MVP threw touchdown passes of 7 yards to Randall Cobb and 5 yards to A.J. Dillon.
His injury had caused him to practice just once in the week leading up to his 385-yard, four-touchdown effort at Minnesota.
“It definitely isn’t the ideal situation not to practice,” Rodgers said. “But if I can go out there, take mental reps, go through the plan and my preparation and feel good about what I’m doing, and when I get out there, I’ve just got to rely on my instincts. The beauty is it’s an 11-person-a-side game, and I really feel the offensive line allowed me just to settle in.”
The Rams outscored Green Bay 11-0 in the fourth quarter, but their comeback attempt ended when Adrian Amos recovered an onside kick with 17 seconds left.
Green Bay (9-3) has never lost consecutive games within the same season during Matt LaFleur’s three-year coaching tenure. The Packers head into their bye week with a 3½-game lead over Minnesota (5-6) in the NFC Central.
The Rams (7-4) dropped their third straight game.
Dolphins 33, Panthers 10 — Jaylen Waddle had nine catches for a season-best 137 yards and a touchdown, and the Dolphins forced Cam Newton into one of the worst statistical days of his career.
Myles Gaskin had two short rushing scores for Miami (5-7), the sixth team in NFL history to immediately follow a 1-7 start with four consecutive wins. Duke Riley blocked a punt that led to a score for Miami.
The QB matchup was totally one-sided. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa completed 27 of 31 passes for 230 yards and a score. Newton was pulled in the fourth quarter after completing just 5 of 21 passes for the Panthers (5-7), who lost for the seventh time in their past nine games.
Newton finished with 92 yards passing, no touchdowns and two interceptions. It all added up to a quarterback rating of 5.8, by far the worst of his career.
Falcons 21, Jaguars 14 — Cordarrelle Patterson scored twice in his return from an ankle injury, and the Falcons found the end zone and the win column for the first time in three weeks.
The Falcons (5-6) managed only a field goal in their previous two games, lopsided losses to Dallas and New England in which they turned over the ball a combined seven times and failed to score a touchdown in consecutive games for the first time since 1987.
Jets 21, Texans 14 — Zach Wilson threw for 145 yards and ran for a touchdown in his return from a sprained right knee, helping the Jets snap a three-game skid.
Wilson, the No. 2 overall draft pick in April who missed the last four games, was rusty early and threw an interception, but put the Jets (3-8) on top with a 4-yard scamper in the third quarter.
The Jets converted two fourth-down attempts on a drive that ended with a 37-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola that made it 21-14 with about 3½ minutes to go.
49ers 34, Vikings 26 — Deebo Samuel ran for two touchdowns before leaving with an injury and Elijah Mitchell ran for 133 yards and a score as San Francisco won its third straight game after losing five of six.
The matchup between two .500 teams fighting for wild-card spots was a highly entertaining one with six scores in the third quarter alone, including a 99-yard kickoff return score by Minnesota’s Kene Nwangwu.
Ravens 16, Browns 10 — Lamar Jackson provided one brilliant highlight during an otherwise subpar performance and his 13-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews in the third quarter was enough to lift Baltimore.
Jackson threw a career-high four interceptions in this mistake-filled game, but the only touchdown for Baltimore was memorable. Dogged by Cleveland’s pass rush all night, Jackson scrambled all the way back to about the 35-yard line before lofting a pass over the middle to a remarkably open Andrews in the end zone.
That made it 13-3, and the Ravens (8-3) held on to take over the top spot in the AFC standings.
Cleveland (6-6) never could get its running game — which entered ranked No. 1 in the league — going against the Baltimore defensive front. Nick Chubb managed only 16 yards on eight carries, and Kareem Hunt had 20 yards on seven attempts.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh improved to 18-2 in prime-time games at home and 23-4 overall against the Browns.
Baker Mayfield threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to David Njoku late in the third quarter, but Cleveland didn’t score again. Up 13-10, the Ravens took over with 6:28 remaining in the game and nearly ran out the rest of the clock. A holding call on guard Ben Powers helped stall that drive, and Justin Tucker’s 49-yard field goal pushed the lead to six with 1:10 to play.
The Browns never got a first down on their final drive.