ERIE — Montrose High School’s football team had done everything right heading into Saturday’s Class 4A state semifinal matchup against Erie. The fifth-seeded Tigers were just a little bit better in the end.
The top-seeded Indians (12-1) took a two-touchdown lead with five minutes, 45 seconds left in the game to stump an Erie team that had been losing steam over the few minutes prior. It looked like Montrose had the game in the bag.
Then, Erie’s offense found new life.
The Tigers spent the next 83 seconds driving the ball downfield to cut the deficit in half on a quarterback keeper by Blake Barnett. They successfully recovered an onside kick on the next play and converted that into another touchdown with 1:43 to go. A 2-point conversion put them on top, 29-28 — leaving just enough room for the Indians to storm back.
Montrose looked like it had another crazy comeback in the making of this instant classic when sophomore quarterback Gage Wareham threw the ball 40 yards to senior Ethan Hartmann. The Indians’ 2021 story ended on the next play, however, after Erie recovered a fumble.
“It’s honestly unbearably tough,” sophomore running back Blake Griffin said. “We had a great season. Everybody was really putting their all in. Everybody was bought in for all however many games we played. They all blended together and it was awesome.”
Griffin led Montrose in a tough game play as he cut through Erie’s defense all day long. He compiled 131 offensive yards and Hartmann added 110 of his own. Wareham threw for 74 yards in the loss.
“It was probably my favorite team,” Montrose coach Brett Mertens said of the 2021 team. “I’m very proud of them. What hurts the most is that we don’t get to keep going. I just want to play another week.”
The loss ended a stellar run for a Montrose team that had defeated six playoff teams before the postseason even started. The Indians will graduate 12 seniors, including Hartmann, but will still be returning a lot of their firepower for the 2022 slate.
Now, they’ll have something to work hard for during the offseason.
“We’ve played some really great teams but (Erie is) definitely the toughest we’ve played and they really gritted it out through the end,” Griffin said. “I am unbelievably proud. None of the running backs could do it without the O-line. We couldn’t do it without our quarterback and then our stellar defense.”