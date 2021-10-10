INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Austin Ekeler scored three touchdowns, including a 3-yarder with 1:31 remaining, and Los Angeles beat Cleveland 47-42 in a wild shootout.
Justin Herbert had 398 yards passing and tied a career-high with four touchdowns. Mike Williams had 165 receiving yards and caught two TD passes for the Chargers, off to their first 4-1 start since 2014.
The game saw one tie and eight lead changes, including four lead changes in the final 15 minutes when the teams combined for 41 points.
Ekeler finished with 119 scrimmage yards (66 rushing, 53 receiving). Los Angeles has won three straight and leads the AFC West after losses by Denver and Las Vegas.
Herbert has the most 300-yard games by any quarterback in their first two years in the league.
Nick Chubb rushed for 161 yards and Baker Mayfield bounced back, going 23 of 32 for 306 yards and two touchdowns. David Njoku had 149 receiving yards for Cleveland (3-2), which led by double digits in the second half of both its defeats.
Bills 38, Chiefs 20 — Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, sending the Buffalo Bills past Kansas City in an AFC title game rematch delayed more than an hour by lightning.
Allen finished with 315 yards through the air, and Micah Hyde returned a rare interception of Patrick Mahomes 26 yards for another score, as the Bills (4-1) beat the turnover-prone Chiefs (2-3) for only the second time in their past seven meetings.
Mahomes finished with 272 yards passing and two touchdowns to go with two interceptions and a lost fumble.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire left with a knee injury early in the second half. Travis Kelce also left in the closing minutes after taking a blow to the head on an incomplete pass.
Still, the Chiefs had closed to 31-20 early in the fourth quarter when Rashad Fenton picked off Allen’s pass on a third-down jump ball near midfield. But Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was called for roughing the passer, giving the Bills the ball and a fresh set of downs, and they marched downfield for the clinching touchdown.
Allen only completed seven passes in the first half. They went for 219 yards and two scores.
Cardinals 17, 49ers 10 — Arizona improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1974, using a stellar defensive performance to beat San Francisco.
DeAndre Hopkins hauled in a difficult 9-yard touchdown catch with 5:13 remaining, hanging onto the ball despite tight defense from San Francisco’s Josh Norman. That gave the Cardinals a 17-7 lead, enough of a cushion to close out the win.
Kyler Murray completed 22 of 31 passes for 239 yards.
Bears 20, Raiders 9 — Justin Fields threw his first career touchdown pass, and Chicago’s defense largely shut down Las Vegas’ high-powered offense.
Damien Williams rushed for a touchdown in the Las Vegas debut for the Bears (3-2).
Derek Carr passed for 206 yards and Josh Jacobs rushed for a late touchdown in the second straight loss for the Raiders (3-2) — their first with fans in the stands at 2-year-old Allegiant Stadium.
Jesper Horsted caught the first TD pass by Fields, who went 12 of 20 for 111 yards in the touted Ohio State rookie’s third career start, his first since becoming the Bears’ No. 1 quarterback. The Bears’ 32nd-ranked offense managed only 252 yards, but Chicago’s defense allowed three points in the first 50 minutes.
Cowboys 44, Giants 20 — Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns the day before the one-year anniversary of his severe ankle injury in the same stadium against the same opponent, and Dallas beat New York.
The already injury-plagued Giants lost running back Saquon Barkley to an apparent ankle sprain in the first quarter and quarterback Daniel Jones to a concussion in the second quarter.
After a woozy Jones was taken off on a cart, New York (1-4) pulled even at 10-10 on backup QB Mike Glennon’s first snap of the season, a fourth-down handoff to Devontae Booker from the 1.
Dallas (4-1) has won four games in a row since a loss to Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay in the opener.