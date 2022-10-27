Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Le Rouge on Main to become Bistro 317 under original owner

101722 La Rouge 2.jpg

The Le Rouge Restaurant in downtown Grand Junction recently closed after owner Patrice Petit retired.

Within his first year in Colorado after emigrating from France in the mid-1990s, John Barbier had already opened a restaurant to bring the flavors of his home country to the Centennial State.

That restaurant was the Rendezvous in Glenwood Springs, which Barbier founded shortly after he moved to the United States for work opportunities. Since then, with every new business venture, Barbier has brought French flair with him.

102022 la rouge 3.jpg

John Barbier and his son Mathieu Victoire, left, will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner at the new Bistro 317.
102022 la rouge 2.jpg
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

John Barbier, left, and his son Mathieu Victoire plan to reopen and rebrand the former Le Rouge Restaurant, 317 Main St., as Bistro 317. It should be open by Nov. 30 or Dec. 1 “with a different vibe,” Barbier says. “We’re going to try to make it an experience for each customer when they come.”

An error occurred