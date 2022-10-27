Le Rouge on Main to become Bistro 317 under original owner

John Barbier, left, and his son Mathieu Victoire plan to reopen and rebrand the former Le Rouge Restaurant, 317 Main St., as Bistro 317. It should be open by Nov. 30 or Dec. 1 “with a different vibe,” Barbier says. “We’re going to try to make it an experience for each customer when they come.”
Within his first year in Colorado after emigrating from France in the mid-1990s, John Barbier had already opened a restaurant to bring the flavors of his home country to the Centennial State.
That restaurant was the Rendezvous in Glenwood Springs, which Barbier founded shortly after he moved to the United States for work opportunities. Since then, with every new business venture, Barbier has brought French flair with him.
That includes founding Le Rouge Restaurant and Martini Bar at 317 Main St., which he managed until about a decade ago, when he stepped aside and Patrice Petit took over operations.
Barbier wasn’t planning on ever returning to the restaurant, but as fate would have it, that’s exactly what he’s doing — and a rebrand of the restaurant is also on the menu.
Petit retired last week, bringing to a close Le Rouge’s time as an eatery option on Main Street.
Le Rouge hosted one final celebration last Saturday as a toast to Petit’s career and the restaurant’s success.
However, lovers of French food and wine need not fret about losing access to those on Main Street. Barbier is resuming control of the restaurant and turning the space into Bistro 317, which will continue to offer a wine bar and French cuisine. Barbier hopes for Bistro 317 to open to the public either Nov. 30 or Dec. 1.
“We’re going to try to bring a different vibe than Le Rouge had,” Barbier said. “We’re going to try to make it an experience for each customer when they come. We can offer great food, great service and a good ambiance. There’s a lot of food and wine that can be offered at an affordable price. It doesn’t have to be expensive.”
Last year, Barbier sold his winery in Palisade, Maison Labellebie Winery, and didn’t have any immediate plans to jump back into business anytime soon.
However, Petit’s retirement presented an opportunity that Barbier felt he couldn’t waste.
“What’s exciting is that I’ve been part of this community for 25 years,” he said. “I moved from France to Colorado in 1996 and have been serving the community for 25 years, so I didn’t want somebody else to take over and do something that’s not good. We’re going to recreate very good food and be open consistently for breakfast, lunch and dinner.”
That commitment to serving throughout the entire day is one of the largest differences between Bistro 317 and Le Rouge.
Barbier said that the plan is to serve French pastries and coffee in the mornings; soups, salads and quiche offerings for lunch; and a dinner menu from 5-8 p.m. on weekdays and 5-9 p.m. on weekends.
The wine bar that was beloved by Le Rouge patrons will still be in operation in Bistro 317, though.
“I sold my winery and restaurant in Palisade last year and took a year off,” Barbier said. “Now, I’m trying to find a new adventure and my son said, ‘Why don’t we just reopen the restaurant and when Patrice retires, maybe we can just take over?’ ”
So take over they did — together. Barbier will serve as Bistro 317’s co-owner along with his son, Mathieu Victoire, so this venture will be a family affair.
“I think it’s going to be fun (to work together),” Barbier said. “We look forward to it.”