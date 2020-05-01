Sometimes we need a reminder to appreciate what we otherwise become used to or even take for granted. Clearly, the COVID-19 pandemic is presenting several reminders for us all. And as difficult as the past two months have been, there is a strong silver lining; someday soon, we will have a chance to put into practice all of the things we have promised ourselves while isolated from things and people we care about.
However, second chances are rare in this life, so one of the lessons learned is that we should not put off until tomorrow the things we can do today. For most of us, we have the ability right now to take care of some personal business that will save our families and/or friends a significant amount of money and certainly save them even more emotional stress and strain.
Two estate documents that focus specifically on your health are worth including in an inventory of personal affairs you should manage for yourself. One is a Living Will, or Advance Directive; it is the document that tells health care providers if you want to be removed from life support. If your wishes in that regard are not clear, loved ones and health care providers will be left to deal with the impact of your failure to make that decision.
The second document is called a Durable Medical Power of Attorney and is the document that allows you to appoint someone to make health care decisions for you if you cannot make them for yourself. The person you designate is called an “agent” and must be an individual that you trust explicitly. The situations in which this authority could be extremely important are too numerous to list, but it is easy to understand just how important it is for you to trust the person that you have identified as your agent. By getting the right person to act for you, and then by leaving clear instructions regarding your end of life, you have taken two steps that will relieve your family of significant financial and emotional burdens in the future.
One aspect of a durable medical power of attorney that can be overlooked is its effectiveness after a person can no longer think or care for themselves. The reason we refer to the power of attorney as “durable” is because it “endures” beyond a person’s mental incapacity. So long as that person was capable of understanding what he or she was doing when he or she appointed an agent, then the fact that he or she later loses that capacity to understand does not affect its viability. It remains enforceable.
Unfortunately, not every person, or family, is able to be proactive in that regard; for those situations where a person no longer has the mental capacity to designate someone to act for them, the law provides a remedy. The option that most people have in that situation is to obtain a guardianship and/or a conservatorship for the person that can no longer care for themselves.
Pursuing either a guardianship or conservatorship is a very serious step. A guardianship is the more invasive of the two because it takes away a person’s liberty, whereas a conservatorship focuses on caring for the person’s financial affairs. Because of the seriousness of these issues, Colorado law prescribes a specific set of actions and findings that must be present before a court can establish either one. In our next column, we will go into more detail on what comprises a guardianship and how one is obtained for someone that can no longer care for themselves.
