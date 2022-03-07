DENVER — An oft-delayed bill to help support local media is to be heard in a House committee this week. The measure, HB1121, is designed to bring some financial support to local newspapers. Under it, all state agencies that use taxpayer dollars in marketing campaigns must spend at least 50% of that money advertising in local newspapers. The measure also offers a 50% income tax credit on contributions made to nonprofit news outlets.
■ Today: The House Finance Committee is to hear HB1001, a measure to reduce business filing fees.
■ Tuesday: The Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee is to discuss SB133, a measure that would call on the Colorado State Patrol to provide security for members of the Legislature and statewide elected officials under certain circumstances.
■ Wednesday: The House Energy and Environment Committee is to hear HB1140, a measure that would allow hydrogen to be considered a renewable energy source.
■ Thursday: The House State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee is to debate a proposed ballot measure to extend the state’s homestead property tax exemption to include gold star spouses, parents who have lost a child who died in the line of duty in the military.
■ Next week: A Senate committee is to consider a bill that would make Juneteenth an official state holiday, to be celebrated on June 19 starting this year.
■ All floor action and committees can be watched or heard on the Colorado Legislature’s website at lege.colorado.gov.
Check that website to see which measures are available for remote testimony, and how to register to speak.
