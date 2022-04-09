As we all know, at the start of each new year many people want to eat healthier. This dish is a great way to add a healthier option to you weekly menu. It is a straightforward recipe using a potentially new technique for people who want to want to eat more fish.
Fancy Fish in Foil
Serves 4
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest, plus lemon wedges for serving
1. Adjust oven rack to the middle position and heat oven to 450 degrees. Cut 4 large pieces of aluminum foil.
2. Add thyme, lemon zest, salt and pepper to a bowl and stir to combine. Place 1 fillet on 1 side of each piece of foil. Sprinkle thyme mixture evenly over fillets and top with butter.
3. Fold the empty side of the foil over the cod. Fold up the edges of the foil and pinch together to create sealed packet. Transfer packets to a baking sheet.
4. Bake until cod registers 140 degrees, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer packets to plates and carefully open. Serve with lemon wedges.
(For 25 years, home cooks have relied on America's Test Kitchen for rigorously tested recipes developed by professional test cooks and vetted by 60,000 at-home recipe testers. The family of brands -- which includes Cook's Illustrated, Cook's Country, and America's Test Kitchen Kids -- offers reliable recipes for cooks of all ages and skill levels. See more online at www.americastestkitchen.com/TCA.)
(C)2021 America's Test Kitchen. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.