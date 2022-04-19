We the people demand that integrity be put back into the government’s promise to protect the economic wellness of Colorado. This can be easily accomplished by lifting all the draconian mandates that are suffocating small businesses. We the people demand that emergency powers that cradled Governor Jared Polis’s more than 177 COVID-19 related executive orders never again be used as a weapon to pick winners and losers in the business arena. Recently the government’s proclivity to pick winners and losers has been on full display. As COVID-19 raged, certain businesses were deemed essential while others ancillary. Governor Polis justified his selective draconian mandates by saying that he was saving lives, but what he was really doing was destroying the livelihood of countless families.
Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that Colorado paid a heavier price economically (cf. other states) in its fight against COVID-19. According to Colorado’s Secretary of State, the number of entities going out of business increased by 13% from last year, totaling 11,363. Officials use these “going out of business filings” to attest to the health of the state’s entrepreneurial environment. As these small businesses vanish from the economic landscape of Colorado, indications are that this important economic fabric will permanently disappear.
While public pensions across the country are thriving, Colorado’s public sector retirement system (i.e., PERA) is struggling. Unlike many other states, Colorado doesn’t require public employers to put in enough money to fully fund the benefits that have been promised to workers. This practice has resulted in the legislature’s IOUs to the state’s public pensions increasing while employees in this system pay more for less benefits. This is a looming complex problem that must acknowledge that promises were made, and that the reality of these assurances must be seriously considered. No longer can we afford to kick this can down the road.
Some lawmakers contend that the answer to Colorado’s economic woes lies in the repeal of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR). TABOR approved by voters in 1992, is an amendment to the Constitution of the State of Colorado that limits the amount of revenue governments in the state can retain and spend, and it requires excess revenue to be refunded to taxpayers. These lawmakers have suggested that TABOR is responsible for low levels of investment in key government obligations and therefore it should be terminated. The courts thus far have rejected overturning the TABOR amendment. Answers to Colorado’s economic issues cannot be found in heaping additional taxes onto the backs of already overburdened taxpayers.
How can the government function as it was constitutionally designed? How can the government be a facilitator instead of a destroyer of economic growth? I am glad you asked. Economic growth can be quickly stimulated by the governor’s office implementing a five-year sales tax exemption for businesses with under 100 employees. It’s time the governor understands the symbiotic relationship that exists between small businesses and local governments. Healthy small businesses breed economic development for local governments, which can be used to improve the quality of life for all individuals.
Another quick fix for the governor’s office is to immediately get rid of all the crushing mandates disrupting our state’s business climate. Our small businesses have been decimated by misguided COVID policies, supply-chain issues and record high inflation. We can and must do better. Let’s build a self-sustaining economic ecosystem for Colorado that empowers innovation and opportunity for small and large businesses in both the urban and rural sectors. A self-sustaining system would place priority on obtaining and maintaining skilled trade and tech workers. Tactically exploring targeted (i.e., toward skilled and tech workers) VISA programs to fill in any current employee gaps could help in the immediacy. Strategically designing, implementing, and maintaining targeted vocational programs in both secondary and collegiate education would provide the future foundation for opportunity across all sectors. Another self-sustaining strategy would be to focus on economic incentives for “Buy Colorado” in both the business-to-business and business-to-consumer markets.
We must continue to fight tyrannical regulations (e.g., punitive setback laws and high-cost fees) to ensure that Coloradans can pursue their dreams and live their best Colorado lives without unconstitutional restrictions. It is vital that we make our state into a business-friendly environment, a place where opportunity reigns. Expanding the Colorado Opportunity Zone Program can provide an environment where economic prospects are fueled and supported. Whatever strategy we choose to make Colorado economically strong, we need to make sure our state is a place where it is possible for everyone to be an entrepreneur and start-up their dreams.
Greg Lopez was elected mayor of Parker at age 27. He is an Air Force Veteran and is running for Governor of Colorado.
