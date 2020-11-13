The Warren Miller film perennially is the signal that it’s nearly time to gear up and head out to play on the slopes. For 2020, it will be found only online.
This year’s film “Future Retro” can be viewed by those in the Mountain/Central regions of the country beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, (access continues through Monday, Nov. 16).
A general admission ticket for four people costs $30 and gives access to sweepstakes and door prizes. The link to purchase a ticket can be found at warrenmiller.com/virtual-tour/mountain-central.
“Future Retro” will take skiers and snowboarders from Alaska to Antarctica to learn about and see the past and future of the snow sports and some of their amazing athletes.
Go to warrenmiller.com for information.
— By Ann Wright, Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com