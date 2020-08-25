Reader troubled by Foster's endorsement of Rowland
I am writing to you today to express my concern over Tim Foster’s endorsement of Janet Rowland for Mesa County commissioner. When she first announced his endorsement on her campaign page a year ago, she included his title as President of CMU. When enough of us asked if that wasn’t a violation of law, Janet issued a lame apology, saying it was ridiculous to think that Tim endorsed her on CMU letterhead.
Janet is actively promoting the campaign of Lauren Boebert and QAnon theories on her campaign page these days. That should be enough to worry a university president. Today she promoted a fake news story about mask wearing and another QAnon post about pedophiles in office.
I know that Tim endorsed Janet personally, not in his capacity as CMU president. What I don’t know is how he can continue endorsing someone, even individually, who has such a lack of respect for education and peer reviewed scientific studies. Tim Foster, please revoke your endorsement of Janet Rowland.
CLAUDETTE KONOLA
Grand Junction
Why isn't Mesa County asking to de-Bruce?
I see that in the city of Grand Junction, 'de-brucing' will be on the ballot. My understanding is that it's a city-only thing.
Which brings up two questions.
1) Why not Mesa County? Isn't the surrounding county remote enough? Voters in the county will most certainly be affected — negatively. We are two of them.
2) Why is there no sunset provision on the city's ballot? Wouldn't the city attract more support that way?
RICHARD RININGER
Grand Junction
Local governments should endorse carbon fee and dividend
Thank you Daily Sentinel for the very informative editorial Aug. 9 on climate and water decline in western Colorado and eastern Utah. I too have read the Washington Post article,“The giant hotspot is robbing the West of its water,” and find what is happening to us alarming.
The question is what do we do? And what will be our legacy to future generations? If we choose to do nothing we are not paying attention. Imagine agriculture greatly reduced, winter sports season shortened, summer recreation on rivers and lakes compromised. This takes a huge toll on our economy.
As the daughter of a meteorologist, I have had many discussions with my dad about carbon emissions and its effect on climate. Worldwide they are the major contributor to climate change.
One solution is a bipartisan bill in the House, the Energy Innovation and Dividend Act, H.R. 763. This would place a fee on fossil fuels at the source- mine, well or port of entry and distribute net revenues to US households to offset higher energy prices due to the fee.
Economists say this will reduce the demand for fossil fuels and make alternative no/low carbon sources more affordable. Economic modeling indicates it will reduce our CO2 emissions by at least 40 percent in the first 12 years while creating jobs and spurring net growth. This market based plan will minimize the need for government energy subsidies and regulations.
Last year the Daily Sentinel endorsed this legislation, and now I hope our city and county leaders will consider doing so as well.
JOANIE POST
Grand Junction
New postmaster general has compromised credibility of postal service
This is an open letter to our Colorado Congressional delegation.
I challenge you to return the Postal Service to legal status as prescribed in the Title 39—Postal Service, of the U.S. Code:
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCODE-2013-title39/html/USCODE-2013-title39.htm
Per this statute, the Board of Governors of the Postal Service should be comprised of nine members, appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate, “not more than 5 of whom may be adherents of the same political party.” President Trump has only appointed seven, all of them of one party (and donors to the party), the first violation. It is not clear why the Senate confirmed all of them, including to two illegal ones, possibly a second violation.
The statute goes into detail about management, such as qualifications for Board members, an additional “Advisory Council” that includes representation by postal employees, a description of general duties on services and efficiency, prohibition of sharing postal patron information, and details on employee relations, among others. There are potentially additional violations here that should be looked into, especially the hint that someone on the board may be attempting to gain access to lucrative mailing lists.
Our Postal Service is a critical, and constitutionally founded, service that must be totally free of bipartisanship and interference from any branch of the Federal Government. The current Postmaster General has seriously compromised its credibility. Please act in the interest of your constituents and repair the damage that has occurred.
LORALEE KERR
Grand Junction
Newcomer's problems may stem from his attitude
Perhaps Dominican Schmidt has noticed a negative bias not because he is a new out-of-state resident, but rather because he is obviously rude, arrogant and intolerant of others.
CARROLLE MONTGOMERY
Grand Junction
Why we're testy to newcomers
I expect we locals should be fair to the newcomers and explain why the snub. I figure We are testy because of traffic density, crowding at campgrounds, lakes, and just about everywhere. You make no friends when you arrive and begin telling where you came from, and how much better it is than our home!
We don't care about your big house, car, hair, clothes, money you got selling out back There. And starting a business or remodeling a church on Orchard Avenue does not merit terming yourself a "hero." The heroes are the people who didn't come back alive from Normandy beaches, or Iwo Jima or the ocean depths.
MAURICE WYMORE
Grand Junction
There's a good reason to support oil and gas regulations
I would like to begin my letter by commending Judge Martin Foster Egelhoff for his decision to dismiss Garfield County’s frivolous lawsuit against the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission. The regulations adopted last December by the AQCC will ensure that families throughout rural Colorado will be able to enjoy clean air and a safe environment for generations to come. We as a community are appalled that a local government, elected to represent us, would fight regulations designed to protect its citizens.
According to an article published Monday in the Colorado Sun (By Mark Jaffe), Garfield County has spent $1.5 million in public dollars to fight very basic protections. The lawsuit targeted specific requirements enforcing more frequent and enhanced leak detection for wells near occupied buildings. It is frankly an embarrassment that Mesa County also lent its name to this attack on common sense air quality protections.
It is clear to us all that local governments such as Garfield County cannot be trusted when the choice is protecting the health and safety of their citizens versus the profits of oil and gas executives. It is for this reason that we should support robust regulations for oil and gas development as the AQCC and the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission continue work on new rules that protect communities and the environment instead of corporations.
MARY CARMAN
Clifton
Experience counts and Mitsch Bush has it in spades
Reading the glowing endorsements for the Republican 3rd District representative candidate, I find myself wondering why one of the most important attributes to representation has not appeared. Experience.
Recent years have subjugated us to high office leadership by those of little or no experience. The best case in point is our current president. If the past four years haven’t taught us what those with no idea how to lead means to a constituency, well, than Santayana’s words: “Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it,” are the harbinger of things to come by electing Boebert. Being a rookie is not bad. However, to exceed in the big leagues one must hone the needed skills by paying their dues in the minors.
Diane Mitsch Bush has paid hers. Four years as Colorado state representative; Routt County commissioner for six. She learned the meaning of “bipartisanship” in the Colorado House sponsoring bills endorsed by “both” sides of the aisle. 80% of her bills were co-sponsored by Republicans – not just any Republicans but “rural” Republications.
She has developed young minds via the classroom in Arizona (University of Arizona) and Colorado (CSU Fort Collins and Colorado Mountain College, Steamboat Springs). She has not just volunteered to help battered women, she led, via the presidency, the Fort Collins Crossroads Safehouse for Battered Women for three years. Since 1984 she has taken upon herself to devote her time to numerous boards – to even include a stint as a board member of Club 20. This has led her to serve almost the whole state of Colorado in some form or another. Experience gained through the trials and tribulations of serving – longer than her opponent has been alive!
For this prestigious office, the other side presents someone who not only boosts of gun rights and so-called freedom from a government she doesn’t trust (whichever one that is) we have someone who boosts support of QAnon…a group that is betokened to a political ideology that believes an evil cult made up of cannibals that eat children are out to get our current president. Support of a group that perpetuates division by advocating race, class, religious and political wars rather than peace in our lifetime.
Cannibals? Really? Hansel and Gretel beware!
LARRY SCHEID
Grand Junction
Postal service needs to adapt to a changing climate
It was interesting to read Trisa Mannion's take on the state of the United Sates Postal Service. She blames the losses at the post office on funding future pensions. How many people does she think the post office has hired in the 35 years she was employed by the post office? All of those employees will expect that money will be in the pension fund as they retire. I would suggest Ms. Mannion Google the state of the Teamsters Union Pension as an example of what happens when a pension fund is UNDER funded. She appears to only worry about her pension, and not the thousands of employees that come after her.
Private industry is required to fund their pension plans, why not the post office? If the United States Post Office were treated like private industry, they would be out of business. The post office needs to adapt to a changing climate, and as such need to become more efficient to survive without BILLIONS of dollars of taxpayer money.
GLENN EVANS
Grand Junction