Dirt is what you sweep under the cabin rug, but soil is a living ecosystem that sustains plants, animals, and humans. Soils just don’t happen.
Soil is formed from the physical and chemical weathering of rocks. It is made up mainly of mineral particles, organic materials, air, water, and living organisms. It can take over 500 years to form an inch of topsoil on the surface of the planet.
With today’s global challenges, such as climate change, and the growing human population, farmers, ranchers, scientists and policy makers are focused more than ever on soil health. A few generations ago, these same types of people focused on soil health after the devastating “Dust Bowl” that occurred in the High Plains during the 1930s. They learned what caused the Dust Bowl, and how to prevent another large-scale recurrence. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Land Grant Universities made great strides in understanding how to better manage soils and make them healthier. Following those years, the scientific knowledge gained from the human effects that helped create the Dust Bowl served farmers and consumers well for decades.
But now, we face new challenges and we must move our scientific understanding and farming practices forward again to create, manage, and preserve healthy soils by creating a more sustainable environment that supports a healthier and thriving ecosystem. We must again make giant strides, like we did after the Dust Bowl era. We all want soils that are sustainable for future generations. Farmers in the High Plains and elsewhere have been converting to no-till practices in combination with using cover crops. Grazing is often rotated in for short-intensive periods. Farmers are attending Soil Health Symposiums to learn the latest scientific tillage approaches and the advantages of using annual cover crops. Our local Western Slope orchard and vineyard farmers are practicing sustainable methods by adding organic amendments to their soils each year and using efficient irrigation practices. Much is being done to learn alternative methods to reduce inorganic fertilizer applications. Healthy soil can be a sink for carbon, meaning it actually removes carbon from Earth’s atmosphere. I don’t believe this fact is being disseminated to the public sufficiently!
According to Steve Woodruff, an agronomist at the USDA East National Technology Support Center, “the world population is estimated to be 9.1 billion by 2050. To sustain this level of growth, food production will need to rise by 70 percent. And, between 1982 -2007, 14 million acres of prime farmland in the U.S. was lost to development.” Those orchards, pastures, hay fields, and row crop lands we see in and around our Western Slope communities play a vital role in helping sustain a healthy planet.
We can all play a part in making the world a more sustainable, healthy, thriving ecosystem and to start, one of the easiest ways is right under our feet.
DON METZLER
Debeque
Postmaster has harmed
Postal Service’s credibility
This is an open letter to our Colorado congressional delegation.
I challenge you to return the Postal Service to legal status as prescribed in the Title 39—Postal Service, of the U.S. Code:
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCODE-2013-title39/html/USCODE-2013-title39.htm
Per this statute, the Board of Governors of the Postal Service should comprise nine members, appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate, “not more than 5 of whom may be adherents of the same political party.” President Trump has only appointed seven, all of them of one party (and donors to the party), the first violation. It is not clear why the Senate confirmed all of them, including two illegal ones, possibly a second violation.
The statute goes into detail about management, such as qualifications for board members, an additional “Advisory Council” that includes representation by postal employees, a description of general duties on services and efficiency, prohibition of sharing postal patron information, and details on employee relations, among others. There are potentially additional violations here that should be looked into, especially the hint that someone on the board may be attempting to gain access to lucrative mailing lists.
Our Postal Service is a critical, and constitutionally founded, service that must be totally free of bipartisanship and interference from any branch of the federal government. The current postmaster general has seriously compromised its credibility. Please act in the interest of your constituents and repair the damage that has occurred.
LORALEE KERR
Grand Junction
Postal service needs to adapt to a changing climate
It was interesting to read Trisa Mannion’s take on the state of the United States Postal Service. She blames the losses at the post office on funding future pensions. How many people does she think the post office has hired in the 35 years she was employed by the post office? All of those employees will expect that money will be in the pension fund as they retire. I would suggest Ms. Mannion Google the state of the Teamsters Union Pension as an example of what happens when a pension fund is UNDER funded. She appears to only worry about her pension, and not the thousands of employees that come after her.
Private industry is required to fund their pension plans, why not the post office? If the United States Post Office were treated like private industry, they would be out of business. The post office needs to adapt to a changing climate, and as such need to become more efficient to survive without BILLIONS of dollars of taxpayer money.
GLENN EVANS
Grand Junction