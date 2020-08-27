Allow me to clear up some erroneous information in the LTE from Glenn Evans. The egregious losses that the Postal Service has born since 2009 are from retiree health care mandates that require payment for 75 years. It is a 2006 mandate that no other federal agency or private company must bear. It is not payment for our pensions. That is a separate fund, and even 75 years would be an enormous burden that would generate funds that would never be disbursed because people do not currently live to 130 years.
The United States Postal Service does not receive tax dollars. They must operate on revenues generated by the products that are limited by statute. The $25 billion loss is due to COVID-19 expenditures.
The Postal Service has updated its processing of the mail many times. It went from manually working the mail to mechanization, requiring humans to be directly involved in the sortation. The current methods used are automation, are computerized, and only requires some human involvement. The machines sort up to 40,000 pieces per hour, allowing the trimming of 300,00 employees.
The current crisis should not be a political issue. All people, regardless of political affiliation, are affected by the recent changes made by PMG DeJoy, who has no prior Postal Service experience. It is an economic issue for Mesa County because the jobs provided are living-wage jobs that improve the financial balance in this Valley.
They provide the least expensive postal services in the world to more addresses than any other country. It is a service that is secure, and the sanctity of the mail is of utmost importance. It is in the US Constitution because we provide private communication to all people in the country.
TRISA MANNION
National President Auxiliary to the American Postal Workers Union
Grand Junction