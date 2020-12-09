We can have differences of opinion
George Orwell’s classic novel, “1984”, was written in 1949. In “1984” never ending war is used to justify a tyrannical government. Fear is used to stifle freedom of thought. Orwell called it groupthink. Everyone was constantly monitored by technology. Technology today goes far beyond Orwell’s science fiction.
The never ending war AOC led radicals use to justify socialism is climate change. Most people don’t want to make the sacrifices socialists want you to believe are necessary. Wind and solar have a place, but the energy solution that is unique to America is our abundance of clean burning natural gas. We no longer need Middle East energy or wars. Natural gas is socially responsible and meets our economic needs.
Where the fear of climate change didn’t work, Covid-19 did. It came on us fast and the fear it caused was exploited. Lockdowns required suspension of our 1st Amendment rights. Fear was used to ram through mail in balloting without proper safeguards. There are also serious questions about the machines used to count these ballots. Half the country believes the election was rigged.
With both COVID-19 and our elections we must now take time to think things through. We must continually fight back groupthink. We can have differences of opinion and debate. It’s not “1984”.
Watch Hallmark and remember a happier Christmas.
David A. Kearsley
Mesa
Story Subhead goes here
I respectfully request that Congress pass the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports Act, H.R. 5434/S. 2602, in 2020. The bipartisan RPM Act protects the right to convert an automobile or motorcycle into a racecar used exclusively at the track.
Modifying a vehicle into a racecar is an integral part of America's automotive heritage. Many types of racing, including NASCAR, were founded on the premise that street vehicles, including motorcycles, can be converted into dedicated race vehicles. Racing events are an economic driver for many communities and a source of affordable family-friendly entertainment for millions, with participants that range from professionals to novices using converted race vehicles.
Congress never intended for the Clean Air Act (CAA) to apply to motor vehicles modified for competition use only. However, the EPA maintains that CAA requires converted vehicles driven exclusively on the track to remain emissions-compliant.
The RPM Act clarifies that transforming motor vehicles into racecars used exclusively for competition does not violate the CAA. It is imperative that Congress passes the RPM Act to provide long-term certainty to racers and motorsports parts businesses.
Richard Thornton
Grand Junction
When lying seems to become OK
“The gravest travesty of the Trump administration is that 70 million people have acknowledged lying as acceptable behavior.”
Tom Backhus
Paonia