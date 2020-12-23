What is it with this penchant we have in this valley for changing perfectly good names for everything? First it was Walker Field, then North Avenue, and now Two Rivers Convention Center.
I don’t see how calling it “Grand Junction Convention Center” is going to pique the interest of out-of-town people as much as the current descriptive moniker. How bleak it would be if every event center, stadium, and airport across the country were named only for the city they inhabit. If you have an appealing product, businesses and prospective residents are going to find you without you having to give them directions.
And while on my soapbox, I’ve been annoyed for years by the change Mesa County made to the slogan on the highway signs at the county lines. They used to say “Mesa County — Mesas, Monuments, and Memories,” an enticing, unique, and alliterative come-on for travelers. Now it’s “Work, Live, and Play in Mesa County.” I believe you can do those things in any county in the country.
John Cain
Grand Junction
Heroes are in the eye of the beholder
Last week, the Grand Valley came together to place approximately 2,600 wreaths on the graves of our fallen brothers and sisters at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, which we offer our deepest appreciation for your assistance.
During the ceremony, a young man came up to ask my name and handed me a paper card with a thank you tag with horseshoe and bells. The card said:
“Merry Christmas. There are not words big enough. There is not a hug strong enough. There is not a smile wide enough. All I can offer is thank you. You are my hero. You are in my prayers. For all you’ve done, thank you.”
No young man, you are our hero by coming to say thank you with your dad and to place a wreath in honor of their service.
Art “Groady” Edwards
U.S. Navy retired/Vietnam Veteran
Western Slope Assistant State Captain
Patriot Guard Riders of Colorado/Wreath Coordinator
Grand Junction
We need a ‘vaccine’ for the environment
This year the holidays are filled with more nostalgia than cheer. While I am fortunate to be healthy and safe in my home, I miss many things this season: celebrations with friends, the Hope West Kids Holiday Show, dining at a bustling restaurant noisy with families reuniting for the holiday, and Christmas with my brother’s family.
This feeling is amplified by another type of nostalgia — an on-going dismay that our world is changing around us. I miss reliably deep snow on Grand Mesa, the rains that used to come more predictably in August, summers without smoky skies, the pinyon trees that graced our Colorado National Monument. I mourn the birds that fell dead out of the skies in Colorado this year, likely due to wildland fires stealing the fuel the birds needed for migration. Each of these losses are, at least in part, a result of climate change.
To save what we value in Western Colorado, we need a vaccine for the climate, warp speed.
We can each take small actions to reduce carbon emissions that cause climate change — replacing lightbulbs with LEDs, combining our driving trips, etc., but the most consequential action we can take is to convince Congress to pass the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR 763. The legislation drives down carbon emissions by putting a price on carbon that increases over time.
The plan will not shut down drilling immediately in Western Colorado, but will allow a more gradual transition from fossil fuel energy while replacing jobs lost with those in clean energy and related industries. A border adjustment will ensure no threat of foreign oil and gas producers will replace our own production. Importantly, the measure also provides for fees on carbon to be returned to individuals in a monthly dividend. For most people, the dividend will more than offset price increases on carbon-based products.
Yes, the “vaccine” for climate change comes with a little pain, but pain that is equitably distributed, falling more heavily on the wealthy who consume more. And the benefits to our health, our economy and our environment are enormous.
Brenda Sabo
Grand Junction