The overwhelming #1 reason cited by most residents as to why they do not spend more time and money downtown shopping, dining, and supporting downtown businesses is the lack of parking. However, the solution that has "emerged" from the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is a "build it and they will come" concept, i.e. spend $1.2 million to create an events plaza downtown using an existing parking lot thereby reducing available parking in closest proximity to the business district. Wow - think that through!
It seems this idea is under consideration by some on City Council and has already been embraced by this newspaper. It would also seem they all are unaware that the spaces being eliminated are usually occupied to near capacity every single day and evening downtown shops and restaurants are open.
The logic that an events plaza that acerbates an already existing parking problem will result in more visitors to the business district is at best wishful thinking and in fact could result in an opposite effect, especially with the elderly and handicapped on the limited number of event days. An events plaza would a nice amenity. But it is more probable that our citizens and the business community would more appreciate the DDA solve the #1 problem first!
L.W. Hunley
Grand Junction
Should there be changes to Whitman Park?
Whither Whitman?
I know there has been discussion of re-designing Whitman Park and, in fact, Ted Ciavonne and Craig Roberts did several alternative plans for its redesign including a new restroom, a band shell and off street parking. I was thinking that rather than building a new plaza in the parking lot south of Main Street, that a redesigned Whitman Park would make more sense. I have often thought of the City of Santa Fe plaza in the center of town which is a community gathering space as well as a summer concert space where all are welcome including the homeless as well as wealthy tourists and locals!
Bennett Boeschenstein
Grand Junction
Capital punishment a tough issue
I’m writing regarding the recent news stories describing the Trump Administration’s scramble to complete several executions before the end of Trump’s presidency. Certainly, there are many different opinions regarding capital punishment. I acknowledge that it’s a very complicated societal issue.
How did the Trump administration conclude that it was reasonable, on any level, to accelerate the executions of death row inmates, with a goal to complete those executions before the next presidential administration initiates in January, I imagine fearing that the next administration may not execute those people?
Imagine the discussion around the Resolute Desk. Someone asks whether there’s a way to complete as many executions as possible before the new group gets control. Another person observing that there’s a likelihood that if Trump can’t get the executions done by mid January, the executions won’t get done. Maybe another discussion participant pointing out that some executions need to be completed to fulfill campaign promises.
I could be wrong, but here’s how I see it. Rush that arms sale, get political allies pardoned, appoint political supporters to government jobs that the next administration will be forced to live with. I don’t agree, but all’s fair in politics, I guess.
However, without regard for the relative guilt of any of these people charged with horrendous crimes and without regard for anyone’s position regarding the death penalty, how evil do you need to be to think it appropriate to “hurry up with human executions, to make sure the killing gets done” before the end of a political administration! What political strategist came up with this “logic”?
Of all the things to try to do, because you don’t think the next administration will do them, to accelerate executions…? In what world does that make sense?
Kevin Keenan
Grand Junction