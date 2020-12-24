Give the gift of help this year
With the Holiday season at our doorsteps, most families are looking forward to enjoying time with each other and creating fond memories for the year. However, some families are looking upon this holiday season with fear and uncertainty due to the fact that one of their loved ones is suffering with addiction. During this time of year, these families are hoping that they will be able to get through the Holidays unscathed and without any incidents being caused by the addict. They feel that if they can just sweep the issue under the rug for the time being that with the New Year they can then confront getting there loved one help.
Unfortunately addiction, more often than not, is a life or death situation that needs to be handled immediately. The fact is that when someone is using drugs or alcohol, they put themselves and others in danger. Quite often it is the family who is in the most peril. Whether the danger is from a drinking and driving related accident or if it comes from the dangerous activities an addict can find they are involved with the danger is very real.
During this holiday season it is important to remember that the time to help your loved one who maybe addicted to drugs or alcohol is now. It is a monumental step for an alcoholic or addict to be willing to get help. That window of willingness can close just as quickly as it opened and families must act immediately. The gift of help is the greatest gift that one can receive and one that can make all the Holidays to come truly positive.
For more information, go to: https://www.narconon-colorado.org/blog/3-reasons-not-to-wait-until-after-the-holidays-to-get-a-loved-one-help.html
CHRIS RED
Fort Collins
Grand Junction has been fortunate
One sentence in Friday's open letter by Jeff Kuhr and Diane Schwenke on the 5 Star Program jumped off the page at me. The sentence is, "It rewards businesses that encourage and maintain safe practices with freedoms that reflect that commitment." I realize the article was intended to encourage local citizens and meant no harm. But that one innocent sentence typifies the thinking that drives a sinister aspect of what is occurring on a broader scale across the country.
The very concept of government rewarding businesses with freedoms that, without any wrongdoing on their part, it forcefully took from them in the first place, is anathema to our way of life. The “tough economic time” the letter mentions is not shared by governors and mayors who imposed their heavy hand, since taxes on others assure they will never miss a paycheck. Not so their citizen victims, who are paying the price because of forced business shutdowns.
Despite Grand Junction’s relatively good fortune, there is a national tragedy underway that is too seldom recognized when enumerating Covid deaths. That tragedy is the overt act of hoping to save the lives of thousands by knowingly and intentionally destroying the lives and freedoms of millions.
BILL MARVEL
Grand Junction
The help would be appreciated
As I read about the President's last minute video saying that the COVID Relief Bill is a "disgrace" and hinted that he might veto it as he left Washington for Mar-A-Lago to play golf, I couldn't help thinking of Dickens' Christmas Carol. I can't think of a more Scrooge-like move than to deny relief to citizens who are struggling at Christmas time, especially since it took nearly 7 months for Congress to fight over and finally pass a fairly miserly bill just before the holiday break. I hope that like Scrooge, he is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future while he is enjoying the glitter of his golf club. The Ghost of Christmas Past might show him how he failed to properly deal with the pandemic and how he might have saved the lives of thousands of Americans . The Ghost of Christmas Present might show him how ridiculous he looks in hanging on to conspiracy theories about election fraud in the face of a reality that even his own party now recognizes. The Ghost of Christmas Future could show him how he will go down as the worst President in history and a threat to democracy in his waning days. If all that happens, like Scrooge, he might have an epiphany and decide to concede the election and facilitate a peaceful transition of power. Heck, he might even wear a mask and tell his supporters to do all the things that the CDC recommends to avoid further virus spread. We can only hope. God bless us, everyone!
GLEN WHITAKER
Glade Park