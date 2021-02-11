Vaccine Administration Program
I wanted to thank the staff of the Mesa County Health Department and the many volunteers that are working to bring vaccines to the older population of Mesa County efficiently and safely.
I got my second dose of the vaccine yesterday at the convention center. That happened without a significant wait or inconvenience. My first dose was administered at the health department and I was scheduled at that first appointment for the second dose exactly 28 days later. The administration of the first dose at the Health Department last month was smooth with no wait and only very slight soreness at the injection site that resolved in about 24 hours. After my second dose, as expected, I had a few minor side effects but nothing serious.
I see the horror stories from other locations about difficulties getting appointments scheduled and about other elderly people having to wait for hours in long lines and sometimes not even then being able to get vaccinated. The Health Department has done a great job carrying out this lifesaving program for the citizens of Mesa County and is to be commended for its work.
I’m guessing they don’t hear often enough from those of us who benefit from the good works they do. I didn’t want to let this positive experience pass without complimenting the staff and volunteers. I’m grateful for them!
Jim Hamlin
Mesa
What I don’t see from Trump supporters is reputing Trump’s false claims. What I don’t see on a local, state or federal level are Republicans here standing up to Trump and his attempt to subvert our democracy. Your silence is deafening. I still see Trump signs and billboards long after the election is over .Until I see a change on their part expect nothing but detest on my part.
Daniel H Harris
Fruita
Contrails a sore sight
It was sad to see the photo of contrails over the fine desert in Rabbit Valley. They are not natural, and are more than an eyesore. Most studies indicate that they help warm the planet.
So it was a bit of a shock for my fellow hikers and I to find that fencing surrounding our Colorado National Monument can be a death trap for deer. I'd heard about how some fencing can be very unfriendly to wildlife. Now I saw it in person. A young deer had gotten its legs tangled in the upper strands of a 7-strand barbed wire that surrounds parts of CNM. This fence is located on a slope making it even harder for deer to clear this challenging obstacle. Once tangled, it is not clear how long the deer struggled to get free. Eventually a predator came along and consumed most of the deer. Leaving just the legs as a testament to a problem that needs fixing.
Granted originally there used to be cattle grazing in the pasture on the other side of the fence. But I doubt there are cattle there now.
I reported the incident at the CNM visitor center. I was told that over time CNM is working on upgrading such fences to be replaced with more wildlife friendly versions. I recognize that budgets and therefore resources are always a limiting factor. But in this case, I'd wager that a call for volunteers to remove this apparently unnecessary fence would quickly generate the needed labor to get the job done. Even in the middle of winter. Even just removing some of the strands to make it easier for wildlife to slip under or jump over would be a worthy goal.
Please CNM we want to make our public lands a better place for wildlife. Ask us and we’ll be there to help.