As a disabled individual I wholeheartedly disagree with Janet Rowland’s statement that the designation of wilderness areas is a slap in the face to the disabled population.
In 1983, at the age of 20, an automobile accident left me a quadriplegic because of a spinal cord injury. I have lived most of my life navigating the world in a wheelchair. Before this life-changing event I was very physically active and spent countless hours in the great outdoors — fishing, hunting and hiking. I still love getting out into nature. In recent years wheelchair accessibility has come a long way. I love spending time along the Colorado River front trails and the local State Parks. But I realize the importance of setting aside land that will benefit wildlife and endangered plant species. These wilderness areas are crucial habitat for the ecosystems that will sustain the species that I so love. It breaks my heart to see the wildlife and wild areas gradually disappearing from the earth.
As a wheelchair user I have had to learn to adapt. There are many places that are not accessible to me, including many of my friend’s homes. I do not take this as a slap to the face that I’m not welcome. I do not expect my friends to spend thousands of dollars to remodel their houses just so I can enter. There are many places we can get together. Likewise, I do not expect the government to build roads and trails over every square inch of wilderness so that I can visit in my wheelchair. Especially when I realize that my selfishness would lead to the demise of the very land I love. I love knowing that there are wild places where animals can room free without human intervention. And I know these places are crucial to sustain their continued existence. I implore Janet Rowland and others who stand in the way of wilderness designations to change their stance. These lands mean more than how much money we can pump out of them — for much of God’s creation these wilderness lands are crucial for their continued existence.
Roy (Monte) High
Grand Junction
Lack of social distancing a letdown in GJ
When it comes to choosing between being safe and eating restaurant food, I choose being safe. I am a regular visitor to Grand Junction and look forward to either eating lunch outside or ordering take-out. Yesterday, I chose both. But when I dropped by for my take out meal, I could not help notice the full parking lot. Upon entering the restaurant, I was appalled to see booths and tables at full capacity with patrons waiting for a table to be wiped down before they were seated. My order was not ready so I walked down the street and upon my return at the time of designated pick up, it was not ready yet. Had I not already paid for the food, I would have left.
Shame on you for letting down your social distancing and ignoring all safety protocols. I checked at the next restaurant I visited on that same day to see if health protocols had changed since I had visited last month. There was no change. Shame on you, for it is your leadership or lack thereof, that will continue to sicken and kill more of us.
Luckily for me there are lots of good restaurants to choose from and yours will not be on my list for the future.
Diane Ackerman
Castle Valley, Utah
Where will the money go?
The average Social Security check is $1,400. So fa, almost 400,000 recipients have died from COVID-19, that is a monthly savings to Social Security of $560 million or $6.7 billion a year. Gov. Cuomo alone has saved $126 million a month. What do you suppose our new president will do with that money? Oh I know, give it to the deadbeats that do not pay their student loans
Wayne Green
Fruita
Where’s the impeachment trial coverage?
Why has there been no coverage of the impeachment trial of Donald Trump in this newspaper? This is a national story of importance to all citizens. We the public need to know exactly what happened during the storming of our US Capitol and of the events leading up to it. I am retired, and therefore have more time on my hands than working folks, so I have watched the videos and seen the beatings of police officers, heard the vulgar language and shouts as the looters searched for VP Pence and Speaker Pelosi. I’ve seen the timeline the House Managers have presented and the overwhelming evidence they have laid out against the former President. I see this “crickets” attitude from my daily newspaper as a dereliction of your duty to inform the Mesa County citizens of these very important events unfolding in our Senate this week.
Shari VanderVelde Fruita