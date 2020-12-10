It's always still a good time to give
Friends,
It’s been a painful year. It’s going to be a painful year to come. How will we be able to give to the poor and homeless in this season of giving at a time when the depth and breadth of our personal pains find us limited and suffering loss ourselves?
We’re used to compassion in our hearts. It’s innate for many of us. This year, we’ll need more than that feeling. We’ll need compassion that is a fact, and acts. That’s harder. How do we do it?
Compassion as a fact starts with sympathy, deepens with empathy. Even if you’ve never been homeless or poor, you’ve had versions of poverty and homelessness — you remember when lacks and helplessnesses and losses invaded your life.
Robert Frost wrote, “Home is the place where, when you have to go there, they take you in.” Haven’t we all, at one time or another, felt the sting of being on the outside, of being denied a deep desire or crucial “need,” of being overlooked, literally or figuratively not taken in when it seemed like “they”--someone!--should have to.
Even if you’re weathering the current storm, who among us doesn’t also have a secret, chronic ache, an unfixable hole. That’s what homelessness and poverty feels like. It’s that feeling all day and all night long.
Relating that sense of loss to another’s is better than sympathy. It’s Empathy. Empathy says, “I’m not just listening and seeing your struggle, I’ve felt it. Yours may not be identical, but it is, at least, like mine; mine is, at least, like yours.” Empathy is when compassion says, “I want to help.” That’s always good, and usually enough to motivate us.
But when helping means causing pain to yourself--that’s the hard step to take.
This year, this season, it might take that, more than empathy. It might take Compassion as a Fact. It’s the step beyond empathy essential in the hardest times, times like these. Compassion as a Fact says, “I will help.”
Compassion as a Fact says, “There needs always to be a place where, when anyone has to go there, no one will be turned away.”
Perhaps you’ve done some giving already. Give to the poor and homeless, too. If you’ve already given some to the poor and homeless, give again. How much? More than you probably should. Enough that it hurts a little.
Selah,
Wayne Sheldrake
South Fork
Test out of COVID
Now that testing has become widely available and results returned quickly, why don’t we test our way out of this pandemic? We can test all school students and staff, so students can return to classes within 3 days. Likewise, we can test the parents and grandparents, so we can confidently get together at Christmas without fear of becoming ill. We can test people in their places of work, on street corners, in roving laboratories. In short, we can provide testing anywhere. Obviously, those who test positive need to quarantine. Everyone else would be free to do anything they please. Think of it – by New Year we can have restaurants, bars, places of worship, gyms, sporting events, movies, concerts — all open!
What do we have to do to accomplish this? Presumably we still need to greatly increase testing capacity. So what? This certainly can be done much faster and cheaper than waiting for a vaccine to become widely available. Think of the problems of delivering a serum around the world at 100 deg below zero – we’ll all be lucky of we can be vaccinated by the end of next summer. We can test NOW. And as often as necessary.
What if some people refuse to take the test? The health department could administer digital tracking listing all tests we’ve had. Any business establishment could refuse customers who aren’t certifiably safe. Contact tracing would chase down outlier cases.
It astounds me that something so simple isn’t urgently being pursued. We’re talking about another trillion dollar bailout. For a few billion dollars we can test everyone in the country as often as necessary. This entire pandemic can be over in a month. This seems like a no brainer to me. Would someone please explain why I’m wrong?
Bill Heller
Palisade
Wildlife letter was right on the dot