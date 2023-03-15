D51 board members made the correct, hard decision
There have been numerous articles and editorials about the District 51 school board and the decisions facing them. I want to share another perspective.
I survived two school closures, once as a school principal and once as district superintendent. On two separate occasions, the decision had to be made to close a school — not just a school but the only school in each of two communities. The students then had to ride buses long distances to a school in another community. The times were agonizing for the students, the parents, the community members and the board members. Emotions ran high.
Several facts not often considered: schools cannot be run as charities; budgets constrain actions, and in making these tough decisions, there are no winners.
The need to make these kinds of decisions does not happen overnight. Other boards were privy to the trending demographics and chose to ignore them. Leadership is about taking necessary action regardless of emotion.
We need to be thanking our school board members for tackling a tough situation and being brave enough to make financially and educationally sound decisions despite the emotional uproar that accompanies any tough decision.
Phyllis Hunsinger
Grand Junction
Nguyen’s background perfect for City Council
As a physician and scientist, I am writing to express my wholehearted support for Jason Nguyen for City Council in District B.
Jason is himself a scientist, having worked for the Department of Energy here in Mesa County for the past 12 years. This perspective and experience make him a perfect candidate to lead Grand Junction during turbulent times where people often want black and white answers, despite there being multiple shades of gray.
In his work, Jason has had to consider the perspectives of diverse groups and make decisions based on these perspectives and the scientific evidence. Jason is a person who will consider all the evidence and make the best decision he can at the time based on that evidence.
We have seen that this is not true of all people currently running for City Council as the COVID-19 pandemic has given us many opportunities to determine whether people support scientific inquiry and responsible, thoughtful decision-making OR profiteering from people’s fear and desire for easy and quick explanations.
Jason also is a person who selflessly gives of himself, his time and his energy. He has served on the Urban Trails Committee, helping to increase bicycle and pedestrian mobility in Grand Junction. He also sings in the Western Colorado Chorale and plays trumpet in the Grand Junction Centennial Band.
Please join me in voting for Jason Nguyen, the candidate who will lead Grand Junction forward with class and kindness, basing decisions on evidence, reason and a love for our town rather than conspiracy theories, hidden agendas and fear-mongering.
Andrea Nederveld
Grand Junction
Choose Porta over Weckerly for City Council
Should Sandra Weckerly be using her participation on the Planning Commission as a qualification for City Council? After reading her financial disclosure statement, the answer is no.
As owner of more than 30 properties in Grand Junction and the surrounding area, Ms. Weckerly’s role on the Planning Commission is concerning at best. By being on the Planning Commission, she can enhance the value of these properties by advocating for taxpayer funded improvements to the areas around them. As a member of the City Council, she would have a major impact on taxes and spending that would impact her own interests. This is essentially a “fox guarding the chicken coop” situation. Ms. Weckerly would have a clear conflict of interest on the council.
Will Sandra Weckerly ever support regulations on water usage that will impact her extensive golf course investment? Would she support any regulations that help the public, but hurt her own interests?
Ms. Weckerly likes to portray herself as a small business owner, but owning a pizza parlor is only a tiny part of her wealth. Don’t fall for it.
Jamie Porta is proud of her work and is constantly improving her skill. Jamie knows the needs of working people. She has an exceptional ability to work with others and she has been able to resolve disputes in all her roles. We need a voice of the people on the city council. Vote for Jamie Porta for City Council.
Charley Allan
Colonel, USAF (retired)
Grand Junction
