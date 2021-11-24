Green New Deal misses its target
Build Back Better is a catchy phrase that means nothing. Isn’t everything subject to decay and demise? Are there better materials available? Maybe, but how about new concepts? How about national bullet-trains for faster passenger travel? How about universal geothermal heating and cooling ... even on a neighborhood basis? Home heating is more polluting than CO2 from automobiles. The concern of polluting coal-fired power plants would be diminished by cutting emissions drastically with the use of coke from coking coal ... and save the coal industry. Generation IV nuclear power would eliminate or reduce many inherent dangers of radiation as seen at Three Mile Island and the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in Japan.
If the Green New Deal is frozen in one ideology that misses its target, or compromises the supply chain or availability of resources like lithium, then it’s doomed. Roosevelt played his cards close to his “New Deal vest,” but he was pragmatic. He’d change if he had to. This group of people have all but ruined the Democratic Party with their rule by committee, crazy spending and indoctrination. Republicans have been as entrenched, and had better have something to add, other than opposition for opposition’s sake.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction
Police Department full of dedicated members
I recently had the privilege of attending the Grand Junction Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy. The organization, presentations, and participation by members of the department were impressive. Some of the presenters even did this on their own time. Subjects were varied and inclusive … body cameras, crime lab, drug task force, co-responders, peer support, victim advocates, and many more.
The citizens of Grand Junction should feel safe and well cared for by the hard-working, forward-thinking, and dedicated men and women of our Police Department.
Barbara Hartshorn
Grand Junction
Fruit from poisonous tree
Special Council John Durham recently brought two indictments, one against a Clinton campaign attorney, the second against a Russian who was the source for the finally debunked “Steele Dossier.” The Clinton campaign used this dossier to fabricate the Trump/Russian conspiracy. Speaker Pelosi used it as evidence for an impeachment. The FBI used it to get warrants. All fruit from the poisonous tree.
Even after a special prosecutor found no collusion, this “dirty trick” lived on for an incredible five years and helped President Biden get elected. Democrats couldn’t have done this without help from the legacy press. This is why so many voters no longer trust the legacy press or Democrats. Now, President Biden calls half the country, the half that didn’t vote for him, white supremacists. That’s highly divisive.
In the recent Virginia elections, voters didn’t buy this woke white supremacists’ baloney. Democrats tried to link governor-elect Youngkin to white supremacists. On the Youngkin ticket was a black naturalized citizen from Jamaica running for lieutenant governor. He put parents’ concerns before those of teacher unions and school boards who supported critical race theory. Voters rejected identity politics.
Before President Biden, we enjoyed energy independence. His regulations and canceling pipelines are a costly mistake. If we cut carbon emissions to zero, China and India would soon pick up the slack. We’ve led the world in reducing carbon emissions, 22% since 2005, by using more natural gas to produce electricity. Unfortunately, other industrialized nations don’t have the same energy resources.
Border law enforcement is a major issue, but we saw in Virginia that voters are focused on kitchen table issues. Inflation just hit a 30-year high. Ignoring this is like ignoring the check engine light in your car. Inflation is the increased prices you pay every day for Democrats’ woke spending and energy policies.
David A. Kearsley
Mesa
Teaching history in a time of division
It is no secret that this nation, including residents of the Western Slope, are divided on the best way to teach the history of the United States.
Parents and community members have challenged District 51 on books that teachers use and even the facts of history.
There is no way to teach the history of the United States without including the impact of slavery. Five of the first six presidents of our country were slave owners.
Thomas Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence and was a slave owner. In his journal he lists when he bought, sold or punished slaves. After he died, his slaves were sold to pay off his debts. James Madison, the main author of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, was a slave owner.
Slavery is a barbaric practice. Facts show slaves were beaten and logged (including those owned by Jefferson.) Children were forced to work in the fields and sold to the highest bidder. It is impossible to sugar coat slavery. Some feel that teaching these facts undercuts the character and accomplishments of the founding fathers.
But perhaps the best way to understand the history of the United States in this time of division is for everyone to read books, including the 1619 Project and biographies of the founding fathers all the way through. No one should rely on excerpts on social media. Anyone who thinks an author is biased can check the references listed at the end of most scholarly works.
Those who are concerned about books assigned to high school students as part of the curriculum should read them and talk to their children about them.
All of us need to avoid catch phrases and really understand the impact of slavery on the past, present and future of our country.
Patricia Johns
Grand Junction