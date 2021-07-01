Kudos to the Daily Sentinel for your editorial, “A black eye for CPW,” (June 15, 2021). This editorial has brought some much needed attention to potential corruption at the highest levels in Colorado Parks and Wildlife. It is discouraging that J.T. Romatzke, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife regional manager, apparently gaslighted the confirmation process of an upstanding CPW Commissioner, disparaged another Commissioner, and may have also attempted to undermine the State's effort to reintroduce wolves as mandated by voters. According to media stories, Romatzke was put on paid-leave (who doesn't enjoy some paid vacation?) while officials looked into the situation, then was restored to his former position. Meanwhile the whistleblower, Randy Hampton, suffered needlessly for doing the right thing, and ultimately resigned and left Colorado. Why? What is going on at CPW? This matter deserves transparency and accountability from our government officials including CPW and the Department. of Natural Resources. The Parks and Wildlife Commission needs to step up and reign in CPW and make every effort to restore the public's trust. Colorado citizens deserve better, as does our wildlife.
Dave Jones
Monte Vista
Every time I read about the anti-vaxers and antigovernment protesters shouting for their 15 minutes of fame, I chuckle. Why, because all I can envision is the scarecrow from the Wizard of Oz singing to Dorothy "If I only had a brain". These individuals want unfettered liberties, while demanding immediate access to free healthcare when they become infected with Covid 19. They are only anti -government when it comes to their "rights", not when it comes time to pay the medical bills for their stupidity. The Federal, State, County, and Local government officials have tried the carrot approach with very limited success. How about reverting to the discipline many of us old codgers grew up with. Our parents taught us that actions have consequences. No vaccine? That's your right. Your consequences? No requirement that employers provide employee paid time off, no insurance payments for any Covid related care, and no free government paid medical, or benefits, for you. That's right scarecrows, you can sell your house, or jacked up pickup to pay the bills for your stupidity. Why should my tax dollars be used for your health care when you choose to be a scarecrow? The carrot did not work - time for the big stick. Unfortunately, America is so full of scarecrows on each end of the political spectrum that this type of common sense, and our parents type of discipline, is no longer possible. Oh America.......if we only had a brain!
Daniel Moore
Fruita
That changed the day those who do believe in a free democracy for all elected a Black man to be the President of our country, twice. Many who had been silent in public and those hiding under a rock could not be silent anymore and are slowly emerging with slow burning hatred, leading us towards another civil war.
A fire was started during four years of leadership from a President who loved causing turmoil and had no inkling what democracy is and the pot is smoldering. The reasonings and excuses used by many of our elected leaders to withhold votes that would help all citizens, who are changing laws originally written to help all citizens but are now being re-written as exclusion laws; are doing so not because of any political beliefs but from generational beliefs that anyone who is not a white Anglo citizen does not deserve democracy.
I’ve always been a ‘glass half full’ kind of person but the glass is getting empty fast and if we and that means all of us, do not begin to take this daily hate filled political, media frenzy serious and work towards reversing the downward spiral, by 2024 there may be little hope for the future of our country. As the saying goes “we’re headed down a slippery slope”.
It is essential for us and our Congressional leaders like Senators Hickenlooper and Bennet and Representative Boebert to take the virus seriously in order to promote U.S. economic strength, ensure government protection of Americans and the global population, and support collaboration across the nation, especially important in small communities like ours and many others in Colorado. Currently, the Delta variant makes up 40% of cases in Colorado, and nearly 100% of those in Mesa County. This is not a small matter.
The Global Health Security Act, which passed in the House on June 28th, is a crucial example of steps the U.S. must take to combat COVID-19 and increase the U.S. government’s efforts to support epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevent threats of infectious disease outbreaks. The U.S. Government Accountability Office stated, “national security and public experts agree that infectious diseases pose a substantial direct and indirect threat to U.S. interests.” Promoting global health security begins on the national and local level – we have to prioritize U.S public health preparedness to reduce and prevent the spread within our own communities and across borders in the future.
We have seen and are still seeing threats to public health because of the pandemic – people in our own counties and towns are still getting sick and dying every day. Do your part – get vaccinated, wear your mask, and encourage your Congressional leaders and public health officials to do their part and invest in legislation that prioritizes local, national, and especially global health security, because diseases do not stop at borders.