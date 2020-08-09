When I lived in south Florida, I generally was regarded as something of an emissary from the wild, wild West.
Palm Beach County didn’t seem to attract a ton of people from cattle drive country, so I wouldn’t be surprised to learn certain acquaintances really did think I’d killed me a bear when I was only 3. Among the things I was asked:
n Is there a wood that’s better for starting a fire with two sticks?
n How hot is it at the bottom of the Grand Canyon?
n Is it true you shouldn’t suck the venom from a rattlesnake bite?
Instead of being a good and decent person and telling the truth (which was “heck if I know”), I’d gaze hauntedly into the middle distance in a way that suggested I’d had dealings with coyotes. Between you and me, I can barely start a fire with matches and an entire bottle of kerosene, but I hated to kick the dust off the boots I don’t actually own and ruin the illusion.
I reached peak insufferability, though, when friends and I dined on anything involving chili, especially green chili. I’d sigh and sneer and none-too-subtly imply that we wouldn’t feed this particular chili to the pigs back home (I have never had or tended to pigs).
What can I say? I’m a product of my environment.
And if there’s one thing we do well out here, it’s green chili snobbery. I pondered this the other day when I noticed a gentleman roasting chiles in a parking lot and had the thought that it was too early for this.
Like I would know. Like I’ve ever grown a chile in my life, or roasted one. Or done anything, really, besides buy them already roasted from the gentleman in the parking lot, take them home and remove the seeds, put them in bags and freeze them. And then act like I invented green chiles when telling people about my efforts.
Obviously you have to tell people. That’s the rule, because if a green chile gets roasted in a forest and you don’t talk about it... and you have to strike the right tone of casual self-sufficiency and jokey culinary obsession:
Me: Yeah, I just did two bushels of green chiles. That should last me through, oh, October haha.
Whoever I’m Talking With (in a breezily rueful, “I am such a head case” mien): Yeah, I just did five bushels and it was nuts.
This, too, is part of the fun. You did five bushels? WELL I DID 37!
When it comes to green chiles, the point is to know better. True story: One time I was telling someone about my recipe for green chili (the stew) and mentioned that I make it in a Crock Pot.
“Oh, you make it in a Crock Pot?” she said, implying that I’d do better to make it in one of those decorative toilets people sometimes have in their yards and use for growing petunias. She, of course, made hers in a 20-gallon cast iron pot on a wood-burning stove and simmered it for 178 hours, or whatever.
YES, I MAKE IT IN A CROCK POT! AND I PUT CORN IN IT! AND IT’S DELICIOUS!! Seriously, I’ll send you the recipe. I got it from my sister, who lives in Albuquerque, and she got it from a lady she knows who has serious green chili bona fides.
I mean, I get it. Food is intensely personal, and green chili isn’t just food, anyway. It’s culture, it’s tradition, it’s family, it’s a vivid thread weaving through generations, especially out here. It’s important.
So, I guess I don’t begrudge all the pros from Dover who invariably “well, actually…” me whenever I merely whisper the words green chile. “Oh, you like the Big Jim varietal? I guess that’s fine if you also think Hatch is the last word in green chile and you’re just going to bury it in cheese anyway so that you lose all the nuance of flavor and brightness and probably should just go ahead and feed it to the pigs. Also, you remove the seeds from your chile? The most flavorful part?”
It’s not like I’m not guilty of a snobbery myself. In re: the gentleman I spotted recently in the parking lot, obviously I’m going to tell anyone who will listen, with a studied air of concern, that isn’t it a little early? Would those truly be as robust, flavor-wise, as the ones in September?
As if I know anything about that. It doesn’t stop me from being the world’s leading authority, though.
Also, you’re not supposed to suck the venom from a rattlesnake bite.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and is always on the lookout for new and amazing green chili recipes.