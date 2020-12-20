The toilet paper ran out and so everyone decided to ride bikes.
OK, that wasn’t exactly how it went. Not everyone gave up running for rides, and the rush on toilet paper didn’t lead to the rush on bikes. But the one was so close on the heels of the other that the joke at Ruby Canyon Cycles was that “bikes are the new toilet paper,” said Ryan Cranston owner of the downtown store.
“Essentially, the world bought a year’s worth of bicycles in two and a half months,” said Ashley Jordan, co-owner of The Bike Shop on North Avenue.
April, May and June were “unbelievable,” Jordan said.
Commuter bikes, ebikes, kids bikes, BMX, mountain hardtails and full squish, it didn’t seem to matter, there was a customer who wanted it.
In the Grand Valley, the surge began about two weeks into the Colorado stay-at-home order in March, when the realization hit there was going to be nothing to do, at least in the way of organized events or sports, for the foreseeable future.
Meanwhile, area bike shops were loaded with inventory and ready to go for the spring season.
Since the weather was great, people wanted to get outside where they could naturally be physically distanced and healthy, Jordan said.
The craziness spun out from there.
All mountain hardtail bikes priced at $1,000 or less sold out immediately, Cranston said.
Then it was the bikes under $3,000.
Kids bikes were particularly in demand, especially anything with gears and 20- or 24-inch tires. Ruby Canyon has pretty much been out of those since July, and any that do come in are sold after just a couple phone calls to customers on the shop’s huge waiting list, he said.
Electric-assist bikes, or ebikes, were really popular as well this year, said both Cranston and Jordan.
“I expect ebikes to be the majority of our gross dollar amount (for the year) for the first time,” Cranston said.
Ebikes appeal to older bikers or to those with health issues or even to that dad with young kids who can’t get out and ride five days a week but who still wants to be able to go on bigger rides when the opportunity comes around, he said.
Jordan also saw whole families come into The Bike Shop wanting new bikes. Some of them needed an alternative to the club sports their son or daughter were missing, and others wanted something the whole family could do.
Andrew and Gaylari Shick and their six kids were among those families, and it really did take a pandemic to push them into “the world of padded butts,” Gaylari Shick joked.
They had bikes, but they were cheap and nothing to take out on a trail too hard. As newer Coloradans — the family moved to the state four years ago — they were finally ready to fully embrace the mountain biking side of the valley.
In late spring, family went to The Bike Shop to get a couple of their cheap bikes repaired and to check on a new bike for 6-year-old Kaison, who is obsessed with bikes.
They ended up coming home with five bikes, and it could have been more. Unfortunately, the bikes that would have fit Kaison and 8-year-old Marissa were sold out, Gaylari Shick said.
While the family spent more than they intended, in part because only the higher end bikes were still available, they discovered how fine well-made bikes can be.
“I didn’t know anything about bikes,” Gaylari Shick said.
Disc brakes? Drop seat? All of it was a shoulder shrug to her. She was looking at the frame colors, and the mountain bike she liked was a beautiful ombre turquoise to yellow. “It was bright and happy,” she said.
It also was a nicely tricked out downhill bike and when she rode it, she was sold.
“I’ve never been mountain biking until this summer. And I really like it. It’s a lot easier than I thought it would be,” she said.
Then again, she’s a lot more conservative than her two oldest boys, Austin, 15, and Camden, 13. Austin was jumping off cliffs on his mountain bike on day one, she said.
While she and Andrew, the older boys and Andalie, 10, can enjoy the trails at 18 Road, the Lunch Loop and Kokopelli together, the whole family has become regulars at the Fruita Bike Park.
“It accommodates everybody,” Gaylari Shick said. “That, I didn’t anticipate.”
If her youngest, 4-year-old Brayden, wants to just run instead of bike, he can. Austin can jump all he wants and everyone else can zip around.
However, the family has run into the issue of getting everything and everyone to the bike park. They must take two vehicles, one with the bike carrier and the truck with the tailgate pad, a bike-related accessory that was among many the family also purchased this year.
There were the helmets, gloves, padded bike shorts, elbow pads and hydration packs, all items that became big sellers in 2020 as part of the bike trend.
“We kind of dove in headfirst,” Gaylari Shick said. “We’re those people now.”
But the Shick family was far from alone. There’s 1,000% more people on the trails, Cranston said.
“Mountain biking has been growing as a whole here in Grand Junction,” but COVID-19 threw it into overdrive especially with locals, he said.
Boneshaker Adventures, which offers a mountain biking and life skills camps and after-school programs for elementary- and middle school-age kids, saw an increase in interest over the summer and continuing into the fall, said owner Dawn Cooper.
Some of that interest came from families who found mountain biking because traditional team sports weren’t happening, and others needed a way for their kids to connect with peers, she said.
“I think the challenges of this year … I think they’ve shown us the importance of spending time outside and how important it is to connect with others and how that supports our mental and physical health,” said Cooper, who plans to expand her spring 2021 programs to accommodate the growth in mountain biking.
Her thoughts echoed those of Jordan, who saw biking — road cycling to mountain biking to commuter — as a way many people dealt with the various forms “mental anguish” brought on by COVID-19.
He also thinks 2021 will be a big year for the bike industry, but in a different way.
The 2021 model bikes that arrived in July and August and have trickled in since then are pretty much all sold. “That’s the crazy part,” he said.
The whole supply chain from manufacturers in Asia to the rest world has slowed dramatically and it will be quite a while before it recovers, he said.
Both Jordan and Cranston have been working for months to track down future inventory, so they will have not only bikes to sell next year, but parts.
They need tubes, chains, cables and brake pads, “these things that are vital for a bike shop to have and to keep people riding,” Cranston said.
“Service is going to be huge,” he said.
Jordan agreed. Repairing bikes likely will be next year’s hurdle, just as building new bikes as fast as possible was one of this year’s, he said, then offered a silver lining.
“I think Americans discovered the joy of cycling again from all aspects,” he said.
It is 2020 after all.