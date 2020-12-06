With squirrels it’s called scatter hoarding — stashes of food stored in tree hollows and holes in fall, food to get the critters through the winter.
In 2020, it was called getting ready for the stay-at-home order or isolating your family against the COVID-19 pandemic at home. But instead of it being autumn, it happened in a fresh-budding spring.
Grocery store shelves and refrigerator/freezer cases were severely picked over or swiped clean. Suddenly, the question became, “what do we do with all this perishable stuff?”
Put it in a new freezer, of course, preferably a chest freezer.
When those were bought out, it was on to the upright freezers until those were all gone, too.
“They sold out almost overnight,” said Jason Duong, director of marketing for the Colorado-based Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom, which has a location in Grand Junction.
As the spring months passed, demand moved to refrigerators, dishwashers and laundry appliances, and from there modern convenience really started to break down in 2020.
“Everybody spent a lot of time at home this year,” Duong said.
People used their appliances more and realized their stove or dishwasher was awful or the thing simply conked out, he said.
Other customers were doing home improvement projects or renovations with the money they weren’t spending on a vacation and they wanted appliance upgrades, he said. The mid-level priced appliances went first, and demand continued long after they were gone.
“We were hoping to kind of be back to normal at this point,” he said in a phone interview last week. “But it’s still a tough situation.”
Manufacturers were shut down or had to furlough employees because of the pandemic. China was hit first, and that is where many appliance parts come from, he said.
Supply has eased up a bit more recently and Appliance Factory is getting shipments of various appliances, but it’s still tight, he said.
In some cases, orders from May or months earlier are just now coming in and anyone currently looking for an appliance may have to consider an alternative model or brand to what they originally wanted, he said.
Jean Yale discovered this reality when she opened her refrigerator door in August and found her milk was “warmish.”
“I immediately panicked as I thought of all the food in my freezer and the fresh stuff I had bought the day before,” she said, telling her story in an email.
She called her son, an electrical engineer. “Go buy a new one, Mom,” he said.
She headed out to find a white refrigerator with a bottom freezer and no ice maker. It couldn’t be too big because her house was built in 1954 and the kitchen is small, she said.
After looking and looking she finally found one she wanted, then found out it was back ordered until Oct. 10 and even that date was iffy. But there was a large, stainless-steel fridge with a matching large price tag available in the warehouse. It fit her measurements, so she bought it.
When if arrived, it didn’t fit into the refrigerator spot in her kitchen no matter what the delivery guys tried. She even considered cutting off part of her kitchen countertop to get it in until she realized she was going to have to cut off part of a windowsill as well, she said.
That refrigerator went back to the store, and Yale started all over again. That was when she was told about some refrigerators that “had just come in,” she said. “I looked at the brand and I said to him, ‘I’ve never heard of this.’”
“Well, it’s a new line,” the salesman told her.
“Oh swell. This is just dandy,” she thought, and then bought one along with the extended warranty.
“I never do it,” Yale said of getting the warranty. “I never do it on cars. I never do it on dishwashers. I just never do it.” But she wasn’t taking any chances with this fridge.
Fortunately, it fit into her kitchen and although she can’t seem to get a gallon of milk inside — no matter how she moves the shelves, a gallon container is just too tall — and she’s had to have the rollers on the freezer drawer fixed a couple times, it otherwise has worked just fine.
“I’ll adjust as women have been doing for eons,” she said, and swore she wouldn’t buy one more thing during the pandemic.
“So I proceeded to buy all new furniture for my living room and a new dining room table,” she said.
The couch won’t arrive until January, but she can make do until then, she said. It’s much easier to wait for a couch than it is for a refrigerator.
For the six days Yale was without a refrigerator, she used a small ice chest and insulated grocery bag at home and made trips back and forth to retrieve her food from the new house her son and daughter-in-law were building.
Their new refrigerator was unexpectedly dropped off in early August, but the rest of their appliances were back ordered. The oven conveniently arrived shortly before Thanksgiving, Yale said.
While Yale was able to find a new refrigerator, others haven’t been so fortunate.
“People have been fixing things they wouldn’t otherwise fix,” said Jeff Gumone, owner of Appliance Parts Plus, which repairs and sells parts for home appliances and heating and cooling systems.
The supply of new appliances seems to be a little better now that it was earlier this year, but for a while customers were finding out there would be a 12-week wait and so they would come to him.
“Parts have been going wild,” Gumone said.
His business has fixed refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines and dryers and more — “we’ve been very, very busy,” he said. “And I don’t think we’re the only ones.”
Now he is having difficulty finding some parts and must work with multiple distributors with warehouses across the country to get what customers need, he said.
On top of that, “this year was not the year to need a new furnace,” he said.
The pandemic shut down manufacturing earlier this year, so the supply was limited to begin with. Depending on the furnace needed, a new one can be tough to impossible to find, he said.
As for air conditioners, it’s hard to predict right now if there will be a shortage next spring, Gumone said.
Besides with the pandemic, who knows what might be squirreled away to be released between now and then.
It is 2020 after all.