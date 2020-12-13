Zucchini plants are notoriously prolific. Pop a couple of those seeds in the ground, water them and keep the squash bugs off, and you will have enough zucchini to practically feed a neighborhood.
However, in 2020 some garden centers actually had to put a buying cap on the purchase of zucchini plants.
Breann Fiihr, who owns Mount Garfield Greenhouse with her husband, Travis, recalled a customer who wanted to purchase 12 zucchini plants.
“You’re going to have zucchini growing out your ears!” she thought.
Cucumbers and peppers — this year was “off the hook” for hot peppers — and, of course, tomatoes were all snapped up as fast as the tender plants could grow, Fiihr said.
The sudden appetite for gardening that came on in 2020 was fierce.
“March, April and May were like Black Friday every day,” according to Lisa Carroll, the grower at Bookcliff Gardens.
“She couldn’t grow stuff fast enough,” said Steph Griggs, who owns Bookcliff with her husband, Rick.
It seemed everyone wanted some way to feel grounded as COVID-19 swept in.
Putting in a vegetable garden or landscaping was a way to do just that.
But for garden centers and seed companies, it was like riding a tidal wave after thinking the growing season might be drained.
The hours were tense right after the Colorado stay-at-home order came in March.
“We just got this business and now we might have to close down,” Griggs said. She and Rick bought Bookcliff in October 2019, and in March they were getting ready for their first growing season as owners.
“We grow all of our vegetables and flowers,” said Fiihr at Mount Garfield. Closing down “would have been absolutely devastating.”
Fortunately, garden centers were deemed an essential business, “and then here came all the people,” Griggs said.
“We had people starting gardens who had never gardened before,” she said. They wanted to know everything about raised beds, soil, fertilizers, plants and seeds.
The general rule of thumb around here is that “you shouldn’t plant outdoor plants until basically Mother’s Day,” Griggs said.
But people were so eager “they were buying little baby tomato plants and pepper plants in April and keeping them in the garage or on the back patio and bringing them inside,” she said.
Anyone who waited until May to purchase garden plants was met by empty shelves and barely-rooted plants too tender to be sold.
Mount Garfield grows 30,000 tomato plants in 30 varieties, but this year that wasn’t enough.
“We couldn’t keep things stocked fast enough and we couldn’t grow fast enough,” Fiihr said.
Fruit trees were popular as the idea of being somewhat self-sustaining took hold, she said.
Flowers, trees and shrubs were snapped up as folks decided to do those big landscape projects they had put off, Fiihr said.
“We had days where we had five registers running constantly,” Griggs said.
There would be 40–50 messages on the answering machine when she arrived each morning and then the phone would ring all day long. She had to have a full-time employee just to answer the telephone, taking orders and fielding questions such as “do you have Early Girl tomatoes?”
Bookcliff also took curbside orders and found it could barely keep up. They got so many orders it would take a day to get them filled, then it was taking two days, she said.
It wasn’t just plants that were flying out the door.
“We even sold our display stands,” Griggs said.
One day, an employee came to her a bit flummoxed and shaking her head. A customer wanted to buy a display stand that was empty because all the plants had been bought. It was at least 10 years old, but the customer didn’t care, so Griggs gave the OK for it to be sold.
“If it’s not nailed down, someone wants to buy it,” she said.
In the meantime, “our seed aisle got wiped out,” Griggs said.
Botanical Interests, a seed company in Broomfield, sent out a news release in early April stating “seed sales have soared over the last 3 weeks — as much as 600% over last year at the same time.”
“After 25 years in business, Botanical Interests has seen sales spike in other trying times, including the recession of 2008 and 9/11, but in comparison, COVID-19 has had a much larger impact,” the news release said.
Seeds became scarce at Mount Garfield as well, and to help the many first-time gardeners, Fiihr decided to offer a “garden in a bag”: pre-made garden mixes of plants. There was a spaghetti garden, a kids’ snack garden and so on.
Parents would show up having decided to plant a vegetable garden as a project to do with their kids who were home from school, and Fiihr would try to steer them to a “garden in a bag” or to plants kids seem to really like.
“Snack peppers just blew up,” she said.
With two kids at home, even Fiihr became part of this aspect of the garden rush.
Most years, she plants a couple of tomatoes and peppers but mostly herbs in a couple metal watering troughs.
“We expanded our garden this year,” she said.
“I went crazy on the herbs” in the troughs, and the other plants went into an in-ground garden that was more than 100 square feet, she said.
Her 8-year-old daughter, Grace, wanted strawberries and her 5-year-old son, Archer, wanted pumpkins, so they planted those along with corn, golden beets, celery, tomatoes, shishito peppers, beans, peas and more.
“We found out we really like beets,” she said. “They’re better than carrots and potatoes in our opinion.”
The corn was an education project more than anything, Fiihr said. “The kids loved it. They called it their fort.”
Her son also loved the pea patch, eating the peas as soon as they were ready.
“I never got any peas into the house,” Fiihr said.
It was such success that Fiihr plans an even bigger garden next year.
As for how Mount Garfield is planning for the 2021 growing season: “We’re throwing darts at some numbers,” Fiihr joked.
No one in the industry had ever seen a year like 2020, so it’s not likely to repeat, but neither is business likely to return to 2019 levels, she said.
“What we’re hoping is that out of the new gardeners that came in this year, if we retain 30% … that is a huge win for the industry,” she said.
Mount Garfield will grow more vegetable plants, more flowers, trees and shrubs for 2021, but with a measure of caution, she said.
“I can honestly say that if it was a little slower than last year (2020), we would all be OK,” Fiihr said.
“I worked two and half months straight and didn’t take a day off,” Griggs said. “It was exciting and tiring both at the same time.”
“I think the thing I learned through this whole thing is people still want to be surrounded by beauty,” Griggs said. “Even being in the greenhouse was comforting to them.”
It is 2020 after all.