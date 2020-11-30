Even toilet paper has had the runs in 2020.
And that statement isn’t a joke, as anyone who hurried into a store only to find empty shelves in the toilet paper aisle can attest.
Thanks to COVID-19, stay-at-home orders, fear, worry and a general tendency to over-consume as the seeming apocalypse descended, even 1-ply rolls of last resort have taken on the status of gold.
This has been the year of not one, but two toilet paper rushes.
Hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, household cleaners and paper towels were among the other items stripped from store shelves, but none of them can hold a candle to the notoriety toilet paper gained.
Even Etsy was flush with toilet paper Christmas ornaments and gag gifts, conveniently available just as the year’s second desperate run on toilet paper arrived for the holidays.
The first run, back in mid-March, caught plenty of folks off guard.
“We only had a few rolls in each bathroom,” said Rhiannon Stockert, a Grand Valley mother of three.
She and her husband, Brandon, knew those rolls weren’t going to last long, so each morning when stores opened, Brandon was there. He would go straight to the toilet paper aisles and find nothing but air.
This happened time after time until they were so low on toilet paper that they appealed to Rhiannon Stockert’s family in North Dakota where there wasn’t a shortage, yet.
“They bought a whole bunch of Charmin and mailed it to us,” she said.
In the meantime, she placed an order for toilet paper on Amazon for 10 rolls for $14.99.
The Charmin sent by family arrived, and there was so much “that we ended up giving away rolls to our neighbors,” Stockert said.
One family who had been out of town when the toilet paper rush hit and couldn’t find any to buy, knocked on the Stockerts’ door, hopeful they had a few more rolls to spare. They did.
A month after Rhiannon Stockert placed her order with Amazon, that toilet paper finally arrived, but it wasn’t right.
The rolls were the same width as normal rolls of toilet paper, but the cardboard centers were way bigger and around them was maybe an inch of TP. It was like “cash register tape,” she said with a laugh. “It was crazy.”
She took a photo and posted it to Facebook: “I think I will save this so I always remember to be thankful for Charmin double rolls,” she wrote.
Eventually, she was able to find toilet paper again in stores, but “for a while there we were getting whatever we could.”
With some, you had to use twice as much because the ply wasn’t as thick, she said.
Once she thought they had scored with a cheap brand that was nicely lavender scented. Then she realized it made her sneeze, so it was out.
In the months since, she still has found it tough getting “the good stuff” from Charmin when she shopped at City Market. “They’ve been out of that most of the time” and her family has had to settle for “Quilted Northern or something,” she said.
Early last week, the empty toilet paper aisles she found while grocery shopping looked like March all over again as the second toilet paper rush hit.
Later in the week, her family was at Home Depot getting a Christmas tree and suddenly, her husband took off.
Brandon Stockert was back minutes later. “Honey, I got the last one,” he said, proudly carrying a package of Charmin Ultra Strong Super Mega rolls.
Those are the ones that are so big they don’t even fit in the toilet paper dispenser, Rhiannon Stockert said.
With them the Stockerts should be good for a while. After that, if it’s an emergency, they could dip into the “cash register rolls,” but Rhiannon Stockert would rather keep those tucked away to one day show her grandchildren while telling stories of 2020.
Of course, they could try another option recently offered by the National Park Service, helpfully weighing in on the nation’s second toilet paper crisis.
“With the toilet paper supply running low, deciding on the best pine cone became a bear necessity. Don’t worry. It will be pine,” said a NPS Facebook post on Nov. 21 that was accompanied by a photo of a bear looking intently at pine cones attached to a branch.
“A bear studies two pine cones for possible use at Rocky Mountain National Park,” the caption said.
“This is great! But glad I live in Iowa, corn cobs are softer than pine cones!!!” read one comment under the post.
“They didn’t tell us THAT in the Charmin commercial!” said another comment.
And then: “Oh great. Now there will be a run on pine cones.”
It is 2020 after all.