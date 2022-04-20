Pioneers Medical Center (PMC) was recently listed as one of the best hospitals for patient experience in the Western US. The list, compiled by the prestigious Becker’s Hospital Review, includes 27 facilities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
“We’re honored to be included in this list,” said Liz Sellers, CEO at PMC. “We’re driven by our purpose, which is to provide high-quality, individualized care. Part of that care is providing an exceptional patient experience during every stage of treatment. Our entire staff goes above and beyond to ensure each patient receives the best possible experience. It’s extremely rewarding to see these efforts recognized by a prestigious publication such as Becker’s.”
Becker’s list of top 27 hospitals was compiled using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) scores provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The HCAHPS creates a summary containing the average star ratings of 10 separate metrics related to patient experience. The data used to determine the top 27 hospitals was compiled between July 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, and includes PMC’s hospital, Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine, (CAO), Meeker Family Health Center, and The Walbridge Memorial Wing Long Term Care residence.
Every facility included in Becker’s list received a five-star patient experience summary rating. Pioneers Medical Center was one of only six facilities in the entire state of Colorado and the only Critical Access Hospital (CAH) in the state to be included on this list.
CAO and PMC patient, Steve H. echoes the CMS HCAHPS scores. “I will always be indebted to Dr. Kevin Borchard, his staff, and the incredible operating room team at Colorado Advanced Orthopedics at Pioneers Medical Center. Not only am I extremely grateful for the quality care I received, but I feel like I have made life-long friends. Thank you to everyone for making me feel better and who made coming to the doctor’s office, dare I say...fun!”
Recently, PMC’s Meeker Family Health Center began a 4,200 sq. ft. expansion project which will include more patient rooms, office space, and storage with an anticipated completion date of November 2022.
“We are excited to begin this expansion project and are encouraged by the growth of our Meeker Family Health Center and Colorado Advanced Orthopedics clinics,” said Liz Sellers.
According to internal patient data, Meeker Family Health Center saw patient volumes increase 5% from 2020 to 2021. CAO has yet to reach its two-year anniversary since opening in July 2020, however, increasing patent volumes, demand for their fellowship-trained surgeons, and excellent patient outcomes, warranted additional clinic space. Orthopedic clinic patient volumes increased 55% from 2020 to year-end 2021, and as of March 31, 2022, 66% of orthopedic clinic visits since 2020 came from patients who reside outside of Meeker.
Pioneers Medical Center is a community-based healthcare facility serving Meeker and the White River Valley of Northwest Colorado since 1950. With one of the most highly trained teams of medical professionals along the Western Slope of Colorado, PMC offers a full spectrum of healthcare services to patients in the region, including hospital, family health, orthopedics, and long-term care.