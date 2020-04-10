I used to live by my calendar app.
It kept me up to date on Colorado Mesa games I was either covering or needed to track down, even notified me a day in advance.
Now I check the calendar, which is synched to my laptop, iPad and iPhone, and all I see is “CANCELLED.” (I won’t tell the Colorado Mesa sports information department there’s only one “L” in canceled.)
I no longer know what day it is without looking at a calendar. Trying to remember which day the NCAA, the RMAC and the NJCAA scrubbed seasons is blur.
Rookie, however, has never been happier.
My 4-year-old Schnoodle rarely leaves my side when I’m home — she’s been snoozing next to my desk as I work from home — so she’s getting ample belly rubs between mad dashes outside to bark at the neighbor’s cat, the trash truck … dang, I forgot it was trash day.
Here’s the only problem with my sidekick — she’s addicted to blankets. My office is usually colder than the rest of the house, so I often throw a blanket over my legs and feet, which is her signal to hop in my lap. Not exactly going to work when I’m sitting at the desk, so we compromised; she now curls up between my feet after turning in circles and arranging the blanket just so.
The second week of March is prime crossover season in college sports — the time when winter sports are in the playoffs and spring sports are in full swing. The calendar on CMU’s website was particularly jammed this year because every winter sports team qualified for the national playoffs (the only school in Division II to have that distinction).
I set up five screens in my living room to watch and track results on championship weekend: two TVs, two laptops and one iPad.
First, the NCAA announced championship events would have limited fan attendance. Not ideal for fans, but at least the games could be played. The dominoes started falling.
Then the NCAA dropped the bombshell that winter and spring championships in all sports were canceled, including the cash cow that is March Madness.
Instead of screen overload, I was calling coaches who had to tell their athletes their seasons — and for some, their careers — were over. Later that day, the RMAC Presidents Council suspended play and travel through April 6, hoping to salvage at least the majority of spring seasons.
The next morning, the presidents had another conference call and pulled the plug on the entire season.
Much of that happened on my days off (nothing new there) so I shifted my schedule and had a rare weekend off.
The plan was to start cleaning the house, room by room, top to bottom. The bathroom got a good scrubbing. What’s next?
Wait, that’s a line from The West Wing.
Netflix?
Two days later …
The majority of the newsroom is now working from home, a challenge made easier with technology, even though it might be a little clunky at times.
I’ve tried to minimize distractions other than a snoring dog and Twitter (I’m about Twittered out), and Alexa provides music to write by. I’m venturing out on story assignments that can’t be done with a phone call, making sure to keep my distance.
Dang, forgot to take anything out of the freezer for dinner (that’s nothing new). BRB...
With Colorado under stay-at-home order, my car hasn’t moved for nearly four days, since I got back from a trip to Corn Lake to talk to people getting some fresh air and doing a little fishing, an activity custom-made for social distancing.
Rookie and I are expending some of her energy with walks around the neighborhood or playing a rousing game of “speed fetch.”
Although she’s not exactly adept at the return part, Rookie loves to play fetch. Speed fetch begins with one toy tossed from the living room down the hallway. As she slides to a stop to avoid crashing into the wall, she grabs the toy and runs back as another toy is launched. She becomes a black-and-white blur, racing up and down the hall, often without a toy, until her toy box is empty.
In our most recent game, she brought about 50% back, which might be an all-time record. That game was followed by an hour-long nap, on a blanket, of course, as I picked up the trail of toys she left in her wake.
Rookie might not want self-isolation to end, and although I’ve always been a homebody on my days off, I’m ready for our world to get back to normal … and to cover a ballgame again.