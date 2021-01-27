When Kyra Brach found out she was pregnant for the first time, she knew she wanted her baby to be delivered by a Certified Nurse Midwife. “Midwives are open to different ways of giving birth and are able to spend more time and provide support in a more personal way,” she says. Kyra visited the SCL Health OB-GYN Clinic at St. Mary’s and found the midwife she was looking for in Katherine O’Reilly, CNM.
“When I met Katherine I thought, ‘oh, that’s my girl! That’s who I want delivering my baby!’ Katherine is wonderful. Seeing her in the office was always a joy and I knew I could always ask her anything. I was so lucky to find her. And with the recent birth of my second child, I was fortunate to have Katherine there for both of my babies.”
“I absolutely loved caring for Kyra,” says Katherine. “It’s so important to find a provider that you can make a good connection with, open up to and feel safe to share what you need to. That helps us take care of our patients the best we can. I’m so glad Kyra felt like it was a safe environment for her, and it was such a privilege to be a part of both pregnancies and deliveries.”
Kyra said that she really had no expectations going into the delivery of her babies, other than trusting that Katherine would take good care of her. “I just knew that no matter what happened she was going to do what was best for me and my baby. I completely trust her and believe that she knew what was right for me throughout labor and delivery. It was such a comfort to have her there because she took the time to know me on a deeper level and knew what I wanted. She always let me ask questions and gave me evidence-based information back and I appreciated that. But I also valued her personal opinion. Throughout both pregnancies I knew I could call her any time and tell her what was going on and she would be there for me.”
“I feel very fortunate that as Certified Nurse Midwives we are able to spend more one-on-one time with our patients and really get to know them,” says Katherine. “It gives us the opportunity to provide a very personalized level of care. I absolutely love developing these relationships with the moms and families and sweet babies that I help deliver. They are life-lasting relationships. Every delivery has a special place in my heart and always will.”
Katherine says that the St. Mary’s midwives work in a group with supporting physicians including OB-GYN specialists, so there is always a doctor from the practice on the labor & delivery unit. “That provides our patients with the reassurance that if the unexpected happens our OB-Gyn physician backups are there to support us.”
“For any new mom who’s getting ready to deliver a baby I highly recommend the St. Mary’s team,” says Krya. “The doctors and midwives and nurses are wonderful, and I still remember each and every one of them. Even if you have a delivery plan, go in with an open mind, knowing that no matter happens they’re going to take great care of you.”