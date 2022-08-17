Dr. J. Alex Sielatycki

Dr. J. Alex Sielatycki has completed over 2,500 spine operations, estimating 1,000 or so of those would be classified as ‘complex.’

 Courtesy Photo

Following the tragic passing of Colorado Advanced Orthopedics’ (CAO) spine surgeon, Dr. Clint Devin in December 2021, fellowship-trained spine surgeon, Dr.  J. Alex Sielatycki began practicing spinal care at the advanced orthopedic clinic in April.

Dr. Sielatycki trained alongside former colleague and mentor, Dr. Devin, first meeting him as a visiting medical student at Vanderbilt when he worked on the spine surgery service.